GTA Online player manages to score impossible sniper kill

Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) players have achieved some extraordinary feats in the past 9 years since the game's release. The GTA series is a fan favorite and is still one of the best open-world games to be played by gamers from across the globe. The freedom of creativity among the game's many other features is still enjoyed and cherished by players.

This love from fans and support from the players' community has led to players trying something new every time they play the game. Recently, one of the players attempted to take a Kosatka on his fighter jet up to the sky. The player's successful attempt came as a huge surprise to the GTA community.

This time around, one player has managed an impossible kill to his name. Using an Up-an-atomizer to throw a vehicle miles away and then instantly killing the driver using a sniper before the vehicle even hits the ground, sounds practically impossible.

This kill attempt would not have been believed if it wasn't recorded, but fortunately, all of that was caught on camera. The attempt, as explained below, seems too surreal to have even been preplanned, and is a spontaneous attempt gone right.

This sniper kill in GTA Online might never get recreated

The video, shared across multiple platforms, has been posted on Reddit by the user u/Karma_Craft. The video shows the player using an Up-n-Atomizer to launch an oncoming car traveling at high speed up into the air. The car is seen thrown out to a considerable distance and coming down at an equally fast pace.

The player doesn't stop there as he is seen taking out the driver with a sniper before the car even hits the ground. The video is aptly captioned, “My friend gets absolutely outplayed”. It's safe to assume that the driver may have taken a break from the game.

The sniper kill led to some players believing it might be an aimbot, but then they also quickly dismissed it as being just too good of a kill for even a bot. The kill distance was so unbelievable that this might just never be recreated. It wasn't just the distance either, as the accuracy of getting a one-shot kill looked virtually impossible.

As expected, there were a lot of comments posted appreciating the kill distance and its accuracy. Some of the responses even mentioned never attempting to have a PVP if they come across the player online.

Some of the reactions are posted below:

Among the comments were those who wanted to know if the player had used a controller or the usual mouse/keyboard combo.

Most seasoned players use mouse and keyboard combinations for sniping not just in GTA games, but in other sniper-specific games too. This unbelievable shot has left many questioning how the player managed such accuracy from the distance that's shown in the video.

GTA Online is usually played among friends, hence, such creative attempts sometimes bring out a million-dollar shot. This just gives us hope to see many more such incredible attempts in the future too. Since GTA 6 isn't expected to launch any time soon, there might be many more such attempts by players.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far