Did the GTA 6 hacker get arrested? Details released by UK police regarding the 17-year-old's capture 

News has come in about an arrest of a hacker who was allegedly involved in GTA 6 leaks. They are rumored to be the same individual who led the ransomware hacker group, Lapsus$, in leaking clips from the upcoming GTA 6 as well as Uber's earlier data breach.

Developer Rockstar Games' data breach led to 90 clips from GTA 6 being leaked on GTAForums on September 18. They showcased a variety of information, including the main protagonists and animation test runs. Consequently, it is the biggest mishap that has happened to Rockstar.

Immediately after the leak, the developer sought the assistance of the FBI to investigate the case.

UK police release details of alleged GTA 6 hacker's arrest

City of London Police @CityPolice



He remains in police custody. On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK ’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).He remains in police custody. On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He remains in police custody. https://t.co/Zfa3OlDR6J

As can be seen in the City of London Police's tweet posted above, they have arrested an individual in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation with the National Crime Agency (NCA) UK. The suspect has not yet been identified by the police or by Rockstar Games or their parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Matthew Keys, a verified journalist, has cited sources saying the individual was arrested for Rockstar Games' latest data breach.

Matthew Keys @MatthewKeysLive @CityPolice UPDATE: Arrest of 17-year-old by police in the United Kingdom over hack of Rockstar and possibly Uber was done in concert with an investigation conducted by the FBI, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. @CityPolice UPDATE: Arrest of 17-year-old by police in the United Kingdom over hack of Rockstar and possibly Uber was done in concert with an investigation conducted by the FBI, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Lapsus$ was already in the news this past year for hacking the following companies:

Microsoft

Nvidia

Samsung

Cisco

Okta

Rockstar joined that list after this massive breach, with Uber being the other company that suffered recently, being attacked on September 18 and 15, respectively. Several members of the criminal ransomware gang were arrested earlier this year.

Post the leak, the hacker group directly threatened Rockstar by stating they might release more data, including the source code for GTA 6. The clips that were leaked contained alpha-build footage from the unfinished game. While some fans were happy to see the work in progress, many felt disappointed by the spoilers.

Given the seriousness of the breach and the threats made thereafter, the alleged hacker might be looking at multiple severe charges.

Matthew Keys @MatthewKeysLive @CityPolice UPDATE: Police expected to give more details on arrest of 17-year-old Rockstar Games hacker later today, possible statement coming from the FBI later this morning/afternoon. @CityPolice UPDATE: Police expected to give more details on arrest of 17-year-old Rockstar Games hacker later today, possible statement coming from the FBI later this morning/afternoon.

The UK Police and the FBI, who worked on the case together, are expected to release an official statement with more details later today. Only then will there be confirmation on the suspect and the charges that will be levied.

Rockstar and Take-Two had earlier released official statements in connection with the leak.

Despite the leaked content having already been shared everywhere, Rockstar has confirmed there will be no delay to the actual work that is underway.

