The FBI is now investigating the GTA 6 leaks

After being contacted by Rockstar Games with regards to the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) leaks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has begun looking into the matter.

On September 18, Rockstar's upcoming project was leaked on GTAForums by a hacker who released 90 videos of gameplay footage, clocking in at less than an hour. The GTA 6 leaks showcased everything from the main protagonists to animation tests. It is considered one of the biggest leaks in video game history.

Rockstar had already contacted the FBI a few days after the story broke and after a series of similar attacks against major companies, the law enforcement agency will now have direct involvement in the case. The alleged suspect is believed to have ties to the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The FBI looks to probe the hacker behind the GTA 6 leaks

The hacker group Lapsus$ has reportedly taken responsibility

Controller 🕹 @ControllerByRap The FBI is now looking into the hacker behind the GTA 6 leak The FBI is now looking into the hacker behind the GTA 6 leak‼️🙏 https://t.co/PjM74ncgRM

According to a September 19 post on the Uber Newsroom, the company believes the attacker is affiliated with the Lapsus$ group, who have infamously made a name for themselves in recent times.

The claims are reportedly backed by hacker websites like BreachForums and Doxbin, who believe the attacker is a 16-year-old from the United Kingdom. In the past year alone, Lapsus$ went after the following companies:

Microsoft

Nvidia

Samsung

Cisco

Okta

Uber and Rockstar have now joined that list, having been attacked on September 15 and 18, respectively. In their official statement, Uber brought up the possibility that Lapsus$ was also involved in the GTA 6 leaks. It may be mentioned that several members of the criminal gang were arrested earlier this year.

Both companies have since approached the FBI, along with the United States Department of Justice. If the hackers behind the GTA 6 leaks are caught, they will most likely face severe charges. As of this writing, the FBI investigation is well under way.

Rockstar and Uber have been greatly affected by security breaches

Ben @videotech_



The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.



uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022. Uber and Rockstar Games are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice amid both companies being hacked.The group known as Lapsus were seemingly involved with the attacks which have previously targeted Microsoft & Nvidia in 2022.uber.com/en-GB/newsroom… https://t.co/1Dv3rXnsrb

Many industry analysts have pointed out the severity of the GTA 6 leaks. Jason Schreier is a Bloomberg journalist who believes that Rockstar will likely limit the number of their employees working remotely in response to the security breach, although that remains unconfirmed for the time being.

The hacker also threatened to release the source code for the GTA 6 leaks. If that is the case, this action could likely cause major delays since Rockstar would need to rewrite the source code from scratch.

Additionally, Uber allegedly had their VPN hacked into by the same group, although they clarified that no user data was compromised in the process. In this instance, they still notified law enforcement about the security breach. The FBI will likely be looking into all these cases individually.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far