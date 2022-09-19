Take-Two issues statement to investors regarding recent GTA 6 leaks

GTA 6 received a massive setback on September 18 following an unforeseen leak of information regarding the future title. The exposed folder includes gameplay images, footage, and apparently the game's source code.

Those who shared the files on social media have been served DMCA notices by Take-Two Interactive. In a recent post, the massive organization issued a statement to its investors.

Take-Two Interactive take charge on the GTA 6 leak incident

Ben @videotech_



“We have already taken steps to isolate and contain this incident”



…twointeractivesoftwareinc.gcs-web.com/static-files/d… Take-Two has made an official statement on the hacking incident to its investors.“We have already taken steps to isolate and contain this incident” Take-Two has made an official statement on the hacking incident to its investors. “We have already taken steps to isolate and contain this incident”…twointeractivesoftwareinc.gcs-web.com/static-files/d…

The GTA 6 leaks have been causing furore all over social media over the past few days. The hacker allegedly broke into Rockstar Games' network, stole the files and made them public. During the incident, the former also tried to strike a deal with the organization, threatening to leak more undisclosed data.

However, both Rockstar and Take-Two Interative seem to be handling this situation quite calmly, at least on the outside. In a statement addressing its investors, the parent company said:

"Rockstar Games recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from its systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. Current Rockstar Games services are unaffected. We have already taken steps to isolate and contain this incident. Work on the game will continue as planned. At this time, Rockstar Games does not anticipate any disruption to its current services nor any long-term effect on its development timelines as a result of this incident."

The statement made to the investors is quite similar to the one released for the GTA community. However, the former is quite concise.

Take-Two Interactive accepts that Rockstar experienced a "network intrusion" which led to the theft of confidential information. However, they ensured that the "current Rockstar Games services" are absolutely fine. Further emphasis was lent to isolating and containing the situation. This implies that swift measures are being implemented to facilitate a thorough investigation.

Take-Two finally states that despite this major leak, the development process will progress as planned and that further steps are being taken to avoid such intrusions in the future.

Despite a major chunk of data being leaked, including GTA 6's source code, the organization does deny any long-term effects on its development timelines. This means fans who anticipated further delays or cancelations of the game can breathe easy.

To further clarify the situation, in a statement made to fans, Rockstar Games has admitted to being disappointed by the turn of events. However, all concerns were quickly dispelled, with the admission that proceedings were going as planned.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far