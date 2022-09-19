Will GTA 6 be cancelled? Rumors take over internet after leaked images and footage send fans into frenzy

GTA 6 suffered a major setback on September 18 as a leaker spilled the beans and shared footage and source codes that apparently belong to Rockstar Games' upcoming title.

The leak sent the entire community into a frenzy as Take-Two Interactive handed out the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices to social media users who shared the videos and pictures, lending more credibility to the information.

Some gamers, however, see this entire fiasco from another angle. They believe that this may lead to the game getting canceled once and for all.

GTA fans lose their cool as some think the game might get canceled

scatter51 (on P4U2R wiki) @scatteraxis



based off of what we saw in the video? THEY SHOULD... "they might cancel GTA 6 due to the leak"based off of what we saw in the video? THEY SHOULD... "they might cancel GTA 6 due to the leak"based off of what we saw in the video? THEY SHOULD... 😂

The gaming industry has seen its fair share of canceled projects. Some video games bore the brunt of the ax as they did not come out as expected, whereas others suffered from massive leaks and disagreements.

GTA 6 recently suffered a massive breach as the whole world got to see a lot of early game footage in the past few days. The leaker even said they have the source code for the current and future titles. Looking to make a deal, they even shared a post on the GTAForums site calling out the devs.

However, this has taken a turn for the worse as fake accounts claiming to be the hacker are being created, while other rumors are also catching fire. The latest and most worrying of those is that the game might never come out now that gamers have seen most of it.

TheMatrixTellsYouWHAT? @MatrixTellsYou @AgentDeli thinking they will cancel the progress they made when all this leak did was promo gta 6 is wild @AgentDeli thinking they will cancel the progress they made when all this leak did was promo gta 6 is wild

Kimber 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 @KimberFireQueen #GTA6 #gta6leaked “After the Leak last night, we have concluded to cancel GTA 6. Thank You all. GTA 5 will have a brand new heist next month” - Rockstar Games #GTAVI “After the Leak last night, we have concluded to cancel GTA 6. Thank You all. GTA 5 will have a brand new heist next month” - Rockstar Games #GTAVI #GTA6 #gta6leaked

SK @StephKebab



#RockstarGames #GTA6 #GTAVI Rockstar fans when they finally see leaks of GTA6 but then realise it may be delayed for another year or two Rockstar fans when they finally see leaks of GTA6 but then realise it may be delayed for another year or two#RockstarGames #GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/Zabcp8LxQI

While some gamers see the funny side and are unfazed by this unforeseen event, some community members are taking this debate to the next level by saying that the leak may have delayed the game for "another year or two."

𝖆𝖖𝖚𝖒𝖆 @Aquma “If the leaked version of GTA 6 looks that unfinished they should just cancel the whole game!” “If the leaked version of GTA 6 looks that unfinished they should just cancel the whole game!”

While Rockstar did say on multiple occasions that GTA 6's development was 'well underway,' one user, @Aquma, wasn't very impressed after watching the footage from the leak. They also called out the devs for having such an "unfinished" project after so long.

Matthew Sclafani @NEEMOAHTOAD Lmao dudes watching the GTA 6 footage and being like “wow cancel the game looks like trash” like they’re watching the final build and the game wont be coming out for another 5 years Lmao dudes watching the GTA 6 footage and being like “wow cancel the game looks like trash” like they’re watching the final build and the game wont be coming out for another 5 years

The other half of the community argues that the game is in its nascent stages and won't be coming out anytime soon. This implies that the final build will be massively different from what can be seen in the leaks. This point does have a lot of common sense riding on it.

Olivia Martin @AlexGeza10 for them to cancel it @GTA6Intel They will release it as scheduled T2 has invested far too moneyfor them to cancel it @GTA6Intel They will release it as scheduled T2 has invested far too money 💰 for them to cancel it

Another genuine and intelligent angle states that Take-Two Interactive has invested too much money into this future project to cancel it.

Joel @J07EL The GTA 6 leaks are genuinely the worst possible thing that could happen, that’s if they’re even real leaks, cause now rockstar can very rightly cancel the whole game or delay for another good couple years The GTA 6 leaks are genuinely the worst possible thing that could happen, that’s if they’re even real leaks, cause now rockstar can very rightly cancel the whole game or delay for another good couple years

goggers @__FunnyMustard GTA 6’s leak is both incredible and worrisome.



Rockstar might actually push back or even cancel the game since this leak has so much more than simple footage.



The infatuation with the game may kill it before it can be born. GTA 6’s leak is both incredible and worrisome.Rockstar might actually push back or even cancel the game since this leak has so much more than simple footage.The infatuation with the game may kill it before it can be born.

Noah @NoahVW21 @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Stop leaking stuff bro. We've seen enough, this can make Rockstar delay the development or even cancel the whole project for GTA 6. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Stop leaking stuff bro. We've seen enough, this can make Rockstar delay the development or even cancel the whole project for GTA 6.

Sean Hojnowski @ViperVenom747 It isn’t fair what happened to GTA 6. Rockstar put millions of dollars and thousands of man hours in making the game and it isn’t even finished yet now, now they possibly have to delay, rework, or outright cancel the game entirely. Rockstar didn’t deserve this #GTA6leak It isn’t fair what happened to GTA 6. Rockstar put millions of dollars and thousands of man hours in making the game and it isn’t even finished yet now, now they possibly have to delay, rework, or outright cancel the game entirely. Rockstar didn’t deserve this #GTA6leak

Some experienced gamers are downright worried about the future of the game. They feel that not only has this massive leak presented itself as an excuse Rockstar can use to delay the game further, but they can also completely cancel the entire project.

Users on social media have also requested that people stop leaking so much information. Some users even sympathized with Rockstar, saying that making a game like GTA 6 takes a lot of effort and money, and the devs never deserved this.

Lion @ImNotL1on i think they best way they can recover from this is to just be like "we've decided to cancel gta 6" and just be like "burn it to the ground and build it from scratch" to the developers in secret so that the leaker is suddenly hated for being the sole reason its "canceled" 1/2 i think they best way they can recover from this is to just be like "we've decided to cancel gta 6" and just be like "burn it to the ground and build it from scratch" to the developers in secret so that the leaker is suddenly hated for being the sole reason its "canceled" 1/2

Lion @ImNotL1on it would make his source code basically worthless other than yknow a cheap shitty gta 6 knock off, since the new gta 6 is built from the ground up they cant use the old one to pirate the new one or use cheats, whilst they chase after him and catch him n shit they develop it it would make his source code basically worthless other than yknow a cheap shitty gta 6 knock off, since the new gta 6 is built from the ground up they cant use the old one to pirate the new one or use cheats, whilst they chase after him and catch him n shit they develop it

Another Twitter user has devised a plan to tackle the situation. He said Rockstar should cancel the game and tell the devs to make a new game from the ground up. This would make the leaker the only one responsible for getting the most anticipated game canceled, making them a villain.

The user stated that this would also make the source code that the leaker has completely useless and worth nothing. They added that Rockstar should investigate further and try to apprehend the culprit while they develop their next game.

The wise thing to do is wait for the official word and not jump to conclusions.

