5 most futuristic-looking vehicles in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online has a vast array of vehicles with the entire concept of the game revolving around cars. With armor and weapons available for some of them, they serve multiple purposes as players usually choose the best of these cars for a quick race, as well as numerous other activities and heists.

Most of these vehicles are inspired by real-life models, with the parodies looking almost the same as their inspirations. However, GTA Online does have a lot of original concepts and some of these cars look quite futuristic and ahead of time, in the looks and functions they bring.

This article covers the best of these futuristic-looking cars in GTA Online, which look to be both inspired by real-life cars and original concepts in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA Online cars are futuristic in both their looks and features, ranked

5) Deluxo

The Deluxo can be purchased for $4,721,500, making it an expensive option for most players. The car is based on the DeLorean DMC-12 and it even has the abilities inspired by the movie, Back to the Future. It even sports the famous gull-wing doors.

The car's top speed is recorded at 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h, with the fastest lap time set at 1:07.369. Its main feature is its ability to take off and fly from any surface. The car also has the option to add a machine gun and a homing missile.

The Deluxo is good at flying and fast on the road, and can be a good car to have in GTA Online.

4) Pegassi Toreador

The Toreador is an armored car, and what it lacks in terms of a futuristic-looking car, it more than makes up for with its advanced features. The car has decent handling and a pretty good top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h, with the fastest lap recorded at 0:57.601.

The Toreador's special ability includes the ability to convert into a submarine, making it an amphibious vehicle. Additionally, the car also has a rocket boost and an infinite amount of missiles. It is priced at $3,660,000, and is worth the high price for its futuristic features that come in handy when attempting a quick getaway.

3) Apocalypse ZR380

The ZR380 is an arena war vehicle that can be modified into an apocalyptic car for the end time. The ZR380 can also be upgraded to jump and shunt. It is priced at $2,138,640, and has two other variants named Future Shock and Nightmare.

The car is exceptional on the road with a top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h. It comes with optional upgrades like body spikes, spinning blades, and spiked plating. Its ability to jump can be added with a Jump upgrade that costs between $130,000 to $420,000.

The ZR380 also has the ability to shunt to the side with an optional upgrade for its Shunt Boost that costs $520,000. This car is one for a future apocalypse that might just keep the players safe.

2) TM-02 Khanjali

Khanjali is the tank that every country must have, according to Rockstar's description in GTA Online. It is an armored military vehicle and can only be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,850,350.

Khanjali has a stealth body, and being a tank, its top speed of 42 mph or 68 km/h is still impressive. The futuristic tank has no windows, so it's bulletproof from all sides. It has a regular tank cannon but also includes a railgun variant that fires with extremely rapid force.

Other upgrades include a machine gun, up to two grenade launchers, and proximity mines. The tank can carry up to four players and can clear areas for a quick getaway.

1) Scramjet

Scramjet is one of the most futuristic cars in GTA Online, alongside the Oppressor MKII. This flying car is still the best-looking futuristic vehicle inspired by the 1960's Speed Racer. Scramjet's aerodynamic design helps the its acceleration and top speed.

Coming to the car's abilities, it has a power hop and a rocket booster, both of which can be used simultaneously. The car comes equipped with machine guns and missiles, so there's no need to pay extra to equip them.

One downside is having no protection from a homing missile. The upside to this is that it's quite difficult to aim and launch a missile at a Scramjet given its flat design and speed when it flies by.

All of these futuristic vehicles can be an important addition to the garage of every GTA Online player. While they have their own perks, it all comes down to whether gamers can afford them.

