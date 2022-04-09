GTA Online player in Deluxo turns tables on jet griefer

Thanks to Reddit, particularly the r/gtaonline subreddit, GTA Online fans can enjoy entertaining clips from the game at all hours of the day. Whether they want to see some smooth BMX skills or some griefer fails, the site has everything.

Some of the videos are hilarious and popular by complete mistake, as is the case with the clip in this article. Gamers and viewers love how the tables can turn so quickly.

GTA Online jet griefer gets instant karma

The 30 second Reddit video clip above shows what the original poster called a "mid-air Fender Bender," which actually turned out to be a hilarious griefer fail clip. At the beginning of the clip, the Deluxo was flying along the coastline near the Pacific Bluffs Country Club west of the map, minding its own business.

As he rose above the hillsides, the city was in sight in the distance before the last ten seconds of the clip, where missile lock-on warnings sounded. The enemy, seeming to have come almost from nowhere, started to open fire, and the Deluxo pilot executed a very stylish drop and rotate move to dodge the attack successfully.

The dodge was impressive, and the video became funny when the attacking jet griefer clipped the Deluxo with its wing ever so gently and exploded into multiple parts, cascading across the hills next to the Pacific Freeway. Viewers had just witnessed a true double-win for the GTA Online player in the Deluxo and commented on the thread below.

Many commenters made some great jokes about the flying skill the OP exhibited. One told him that Anakin Skywalker would be proud as a podracing reference, while another compared him to Marty McFly from Back to the Future. The comments and many more reactions were brilliant and in full support.

The best thing about the Marty McFly comment is that it was made because the Deluxo is partly inspired by the Delorean car from the famous Back to the Future franchise. The main difference is that it can go faster than 88mph and is heavily armed. Its design is also a lot less clunky than the car in the movies.

Some commenters have never even seen the Deluxo or its fantastic performance. Fortunately, other Redditors were quick to tell users where to get the vehicle.

The Deluxo is available from Warstock Cache & Carry and costs a hefty $4,721,500. While this is a great deal of money to pay for a vehicle, the Reddit video above should inspire at least some GTA Online gamers to go right out and buy one.

Edited by Ravi Iyer