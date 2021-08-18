GTA Online Redditor pulls off insane stunt with a BMX

The latest trend on the GTA Online subreddit is a video of a bicycle stunt. A Redditor has shown off his impressive cycling skills by performing a mind-boggling stunt.

There have been numerous instances of GTA Online players pulling off insane tricks with their vehicles. This applies to almost all vehicles in the game, ranging from airplanes to bicycles.

A Redditor by the name of Swoopscooter has attempted such a stunt with a BMX in the game. This article will discuss the particular Reddit post he made on r/gtaonline.

GTA Online: Redditor pulls off an amazing trick with a BMX

In the above video, the OP (Original Poster) has highlighted two attempts at the daring stunt in GTA Online. The first attempt ends in failure as viewers can see him hit the wall and fall. On the next attempt, the OP lands the jump perfectly and slides across the railing of the building.

However, while this may have looked easy, the caption itself explains the truth behind it. The player spent 3 nights attempting to get this done correctly. He estimates that it took around 150 attempts to land the jump perfectly.

Here is one of the failed attempts:

OP crashes into the wall (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is the final attempt where he can be seen making a jump:

The attempt that finally resulted in success (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is the culmination of all the hard work:

Sliding over the rails with the BMX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The post was an instant hit with over 1.8k upvotes on the GTA Online subreddit. However, with such an impressive feat, the player deserves much more recognition.

He even finishes off the stunt by showing off another small trick. The Redditor jumps back over the wall and uses a Turismo R (driven by another player) as a ramp to make another jump.

As the car turns around and follows him, he explodes a sticky bomb that he had dropped on its path. The vehicle explodes into flames as the video comes to an end.

Despite being a fun game, GTA Online has a few drawbacks. There are plenty of hackers in the game who cheat their way through the ranks. Another major issue in the title is griefers, who harass other players for fun.

The player also stated that his BMX sessions are frequently interrupted by such griefers.

This has become a recurring problem, with camping griefers being the biggest threat. These players will 'camp' or wait at certain places to take others by surprise. The LS Car Meet is one such spot where they like to gather.

GTA Online players should be aware of these unscrupulous characters that are out to spoil the game for others.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul