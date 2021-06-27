Why Turismo R is still a great budget car in GTA Online in 2021

Added 7 years ago to GTA Online, the Turismo R made waves as one of the most balanced cars in the game. Boasting great top speed stats, near flawless handling and a very modest price tag, the Turismo R was a no-brainer back in the day. However, with the addition of DLC vehicles upwards of 2 million dollars, the Turismo R has somewhat fallen out of fashion in the upper echelon of automobiles in GTA Online. However, there are many reasons to love the Turismo R and give it a shot even today.

Why Turismo R is worth it in GTA Online

“Grotti might have alienated their Old Money consumers by releasing a hybrid sports car, but 'fuel efficient' is relative when you're talking about 799hp. 0-60 in under 3 seconds and a top speed of 210 mph.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Based on LaFerrari in real life, the Turismo R is a nimble two-door hypercar that sports a humble price tag of just GTA $500,000 putting it at a fraction of the cost of the multi million dollar cars of recent times.

The base stats of the Turismo R are as follows:

Speed - 83.17

Acceleration - 88.25

Braking - 40.00

Handling - 80.00

The Turismo R's launch will not be as snappy as the Zentorno from the same price category. However, the car's downforce makes up for it, as it doesn't spin out in the corners like other RWD cars.

When fully upgraded, the Turismo R can reach a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) putting many cars that are valued at double the Turismo R to shame.

The Turismo R, however, is no longer suited to compete in GTA Online races but is extremely viable as a city and mission car or simply as a flex while driving around Los Santos.

