5 tips to avoid being griefed in GTA Online; Freemode basics

Getting a griefer is never fun in GTA Online. There are some basic tips to avoid getting stomped in Freemode.

GTA Online is a lawless land at times. Even outside of the context of brutal murders and drug trafficking, some players take it to the next step to purposefully deny another player the ability to have fun. Sometimes, they do it just for fun indiscriminately. Other times, a player annoys them for one reason or another and the griefer has decided to make it their mission to ruin others' gameplay.

It should go without saying that lesser-skilled players are often most likely to end up getting griefed. Life in GTA Online can parallel life in the wild; a predator won't go after prey that can kill them. While a player might not be skilled enough to fight back over the course of a day, some basic tips should help them survive Freemode.

Five tips to avoid being griefed in GTA Online; Freemode basics

#5 - Get better at killing other players

It should go without saying that higher-skilled players get less grief on average. They might get killed once or twice, but if the skill cap between the two is large enough, anti-griefing might take place. Some will rage quit or try to move on to somebody else, while others will stubbornly continue. If they do continue, some of them are bound to play poorly, as players typically don't enjoy getting punked out easily.

Sometimes a player only gets triggered for a quick moment in GTA Online. If a potential victim knows how to aim and has the weaponry to fight back, then they should retaliate.

If they don't fight back, they'll probably die for nothing. If they do fight back, then there's a chance the other person will die and the player can carry on with their business. It's vital for lesser-skilled players to practice killing others, which is easier when they have friends online to practice with.

#4 - Have map awareness

Knowledge is power, and knowing where potential enemies are the first step to avoid getting griefed easily. A player has a minimap they can often trust to get valuable insight on nearby players, so they should use it whenever possible. Some players can be hidden from the minimap, but not everybody uses it.

Players can also look at the regular map to get an idea of where the players are. If a player wants to go to a business property they own, but realizes that every player in the lobby is there, it might be wise to switch to another server.

#3 - Switch to another lobby

It's easier to swallow one's pride than it is to continue wasting one's time. Rage quitting might seem lame in most circumstances, but there is no point in continually getting massacred by another player. This is especially true if one is getting griefed by a modder. Unless the player is also a modder, there's not much one can do.

GTA Online modders have all of the advantages normal players don't have, and they don't always get banned. Some even scrape on by without getting looked at once by Rockstar. If a player suspects that a modder is about to grief everybody, one can either take a break or switch to another lobby.

#2 - Enter Passive Mode

Passive Mode is not a band-aid that fixes griefing in GTA Online. In fact, players can still get griefed while in Passive Mode, as not all griefing involves death. The enhanced versions of GTA Online do help against more violent griefers, as the players have immunities for some explosions and vehicle damage.

A player can still die in Passive Mode, even in the Enhanced versions of GTA Online. However, it's often not worth a griefer's time as they'll typically look for easier kills. While they might be able to figure out a way to kill a player in some scenarios, it's also easily countered by the Passive Mode player being alert and adaptable within the confines of GTA Online.

#1 - Go to a solo lobby

It doesn't have to be a private lobby; in fact, a solo public lobby is often a griefed victim's best friend in their time of need in GTA Online. A public lobby is more advantageous than a private one, so players should learn how to set up a solo public lobby. If they're by themselves, predictably, they cannot be griefed in any way. While there is a possibility that another player might join the lobby the same way a player set it up, it's easier to start over if other players become an issue again.

