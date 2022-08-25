5 expensive GTA Online vehicles that are quite useful

GTA Online has a lot of vehicles that players can collect and drive around during missions or while free-roaming on the game's expansive map. While some vehicles are affordable, others are incredibly expensive.

Expensive vehicles aren't always worth every penny. However, a few of them have many useful features that make their high prices worth it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The TM-02 Khanjali Tank, Mammoth Hydra, and 3 other GTA Online vehicles that are expensive but worth every penny

1) Grotti Vigilante (Price: $3,750,000)

Grotti Vigilante in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Vigilante is based on the Batmobile created for the 1989 movie Batman. In addition to its good looks, the car is a weaponized vehicle with impressive protection. It has decent handling and good traction, which means it can maneuver through traffic smoothly.

The Grotti Vigilante can also withstand attacks from armed and heavy vehicles and has the speed needed to make a quick getaway. All these features make this car worth its high price.

The vehicle can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.

2) TM-02 Khanjali Tank (Price: $3,850,350)

Khanjali Tank. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The TM-02 Khanjali is a fan-favorite among GTA Online players. It is an armored weaponized military tank based loosely on the PL-01 Polish light tank.

This vehicle is one of the best options for offensive missions off-road due to its traction. It is also more nimble than other tanks in the game.

If players have the cash to spend, the TM-02 Khanjali is definitely a good purchase. It is available at Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,850,350.

3) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (Price: $3,890,250)

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is by far the most controversial vehicle in GTA Online as it is despised by some and loved by others.

GTA Online players have always used quick getaway vehicles to complete missions or get away from opponents in free-roam mode. The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is known for its speed, and since it's also weaponized, players can deal some blows with it while getting away.

The vehicle can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250. It may seem more expensive than other bikes in the game, but it is definitely worth it.

4) Mammoth Hydra (Price: $3,990,000)

The infamous Mammoth Hydra. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many GTA Online players love the Mammoth Hydra for its agility and speed. Since it is also armored, it is ideal to use in free roam and during missions/heists that require an airplane.

The vehicle can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,990,000.

The Mammoth Hydra holds an edge over other expensive aircraft in the game due to its comparative affordability, impressive handling, high top speed, and VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) capabilities.

5) Akula (Price: $3,704,050)

One of the best choppers, Akula. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Akula is a stealth helicopter that boasts agility in GTA Online. It even has a top speed of nearly 254 km/h.

The Akula has surprisingly good handling, making it great for most missions/heists that require flying or when players need a quick getaway. It can also fire up to four missiles in a barrage.

The Akula is available for purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,704,050.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh