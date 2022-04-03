5 best GTA Online Warstock vehicles ranked

GTA Online lobbies are a warzone most of the time. No gamer can avoid PvP all the time. Eventually, it sucks everyone in. Grand Theft Auto Online lobbies also see many griefers, and both new and old players need to defend against them.

The Warstock Cache and Carry website houses many vehicles under its roof. The website specializes in defensive and weaponized vehicles, and some of them are even military-grade. This article ranks the top five vehicles offered by Warstock.

Top 5 vehicles at Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

GTA Online recently became a standalone product. The Expanded and Enhanced (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) version also brought in five brand new cars. The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is the only one among them to be sold at Warstock. Technically, it isn't new, just a reskin of the regular Ignus. It sells for $3.2 million and is worth every buck.

The new aspect added to the vehicle is the mounted mini-gun up top. Interestingly enough, the car is also eligible for the HSW upgrade that costs another $500K. The vehicle comes pre-installed with a missile lock-on jammer like Imani Tech vehicles. Once all the upgrades are applied, the Weaponized Ignus becomes the fastest supercar in the game. Although it is weaponized, it can be used in races.

4) Jobuilt P-996 Lazer

The Lazer is categorized as a military fighter jet in GTA Online. This is hands-down the best jet in the game. No other aircraft even comes close. An experienced pilot can fly rings around griefers, as the Lazer is very fast and can go up to speeds of 185 knots. The handling on this aircraft is supreme as it is ultra-responsive and can quickly change directions to avoid incoming fire.

It comes armed with homing missiles and an explosive cannon. The plane is very light and agile, hence it isn't good at taking hits. Explosives can down this jet in one hit, and the heavy sniper can disable it quickly too. The Lazer can be bought for a whopping $6.5 million. Although Fort Zancudo regularly has Lazers parked on the runway, waiting to be stolen.

3) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is a four-door armored SUV in GTA Online. This was also a part of the Gunrunning update like the IPUC (Insurgent Pick Up Custom).

The Nightshark may not be as weaponized as the IPUC, but it possesses identical defensive specs (27 homing missiles or 14 RPGs). The SUV features two turrets mounted at the front, which are not the best. Where this car really scores over other armored ones is the speed and handling.

The Nightshark costs $1.2 million and is quite cheap for the value it provides. Freemode in this car will be quite peaceful as griefers generally tend to stray away from it.

2) Sparrow

The Cayo Perico Update brought a ton of new content to the game. This includes the Sparrow Helicopter. This is not to be confused with the Sea Sparrow. The Sparrow can be purchased as a moon-pool vehicle for the Kosatka Submarine. The chopper itself costs $1.8 million, and can be equipped with either a machine gun or homing missiles.

This tiny chopper is the fastest helicopter in the game and makes transportation a breeze. The ability to store it in Kosatka makes the Cayo Perico Heist setup missions super easy. This may be locked behind a paywall, but anyone not using the Sparrow while grinding Cayo Perico is losing out.

1) Pegassi Oppressor MK2

Speaking of paywalls and griefers in GTA Online, here's the winner: The Pegassi Oppressor MK 2. It is sad but true that Rockstar has put too much love into this vehicle. It is a rocket-powered flying bike that can shoot homing missiles, and of course, it is the best. The Oppressor MK 2 can be purchased for $3.8 million and at a trade price of $2.9 million.

This is locked behind the largest paywall as players need to buy a Nightclub to unlock the Oppressor MK 2 and TerrorByte. Without the TerrorByte, this is a waste of cash. This is the best vehicle for grinding money, missions, etc. Unfortunately, the griefers also regard this as the best vehicle for griefing. Rockstar had announced that some balancing is underway for GTA Online PvP vehicles. Only time will tell if the Oppressor MK 2 is on that list.

