GTA Online player’s attempt to parachute onto the Sparrow helicopter ends in disaster

There is no shortage of GTA Online videos on Reddit. Fans of the game regularly upload clips of incredible stunts and epic fails. The clip in this article is no exception.

In GTA Online, it is not always griefers responsible for ruining a mission's progress. Some gamers might be unlucky, like the one in this clip. It is relatively easy for fans of the game to make a simple mistake and fail all by themselves.

This article will discuss what happened to the GTA Online player when his attempt to parachute to the ground ended in disaster.

GTA Online player learns not to intercept Sparrow from above

The video was posted by u/MartiiiAlpha. It shows the character accidentally landing on top of a Sparrow helicopter and dying as it explodes.

From the text at the bottom of the screen in this clip, viewers can tell that this gamer was halfway through a Cayo Perico Heist set-up mission. The clip begins with the player parachuting from the sky as the game tells him to "Deliver the weapons to the Kosatka". This told viewers that the player has already acquired the weapons and only needs to make it back to the submarine to complete their mission.

It seems as though the gamer in the clip did not mean to land on top of the chopper. But he more likely intended to land next to it and return it to the Kosatka. Redditors who saw the clip agreed that the Sparrow is possibly the least durable chopper in the game.

Many Redditors could relate to the clip, having experienced similar problems with the Sparrow in the past. It seems widely accepted that the Sparrow is a speedy little chopper, suitable for quick trips, but not much else.

The Sparrow is not the vehicle that players should use if they expect to survive a few bullets or a person landing on the rotors. When doing missions for Cayo Perico of the Diamond Casino Heist, the recommended helicopter to use would be the Buzzard attack chopper.

Also Read Article Continues below

Most GTA Online fans would agree with the Redditor above. The Buzzard is a durable and dangerous helicopter, ideal for risky missions. It might not be quite as strong as a tank, like the Redditor jokes, but it is undoubtedly a much better chopper to use in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar