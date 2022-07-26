How much has the Oppressor Mk II nerf in the GTA Online summer update actually affected the vehicle?

GTA Online's new summer update was released today and one of the most anticipated changes that his DLC has bought with itself is the nerf of the most infamous vehicle in the game, Pegassi Oppressor Mk II.

The majority of the community was both surprised and happy about Rockstar Games nerfing the Oppressor Mk II and providing countermeasures against it. It should also be noted that some players have also criticized this decision made by Rockstar Games.

This article will go into more detail about the nerf that Oppressor Mk II has received with this new GTA Online summer update.

Oppressor Mk II has been successfully nerfed in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn

According to Rockstar Games, the first and foremost thing the update has done is is nerfing Oppressor Mk II's homing missile. This is probably what has made many players excited about the nerf, as the homing missile was constantly spammed by griefers when they would ride this vehicle.

But now with this update, the homing missiles have become more manageable to fight with. Another nerf which is mentioned in the Rockstar Games' official newswire article is the lowering of the Oppressor Mk II's countermeasures' effectiveness.

These refer to the chaff, flare, and smoke features that players can use to escape incoming attacks.

Exploring Oppressor Mk II's nerf with tests in GTA Online

YouTuber Hummer Guy has released a great video where he tested all of the important nerfs that have been given to the Oppressor Mk II to check if they are effective during a session.

And watching the video, it is surprising to see that the nerf on Oppressor Mk II is working for the most part. The video opens with Hummer Guy checking the tracking on the homing missiles while he uses different attack helicopters such as the RF1 Akula to test its tracking.

He was able to clearly dodge almost all of the missiles coming from Oppressor Mk II, which would have been really difficult before this update. Now, even if it locks on to a target, players can easily maneuver and escape its trajectory if they are paying attention.

Additionally, he examined the rocket's speed, which has remained unchanged.

Finally, regarding the countermeasures, the cool-down period has significantly increased so that players cannot constantly spam those to get themselves out of a dangerous situation.

Prior to this update, the timing for the cooldown was only 9-10 seconds. But with this update, it has been increased upto 20 seconds.

Conclusion

In the end, Rockstar Games has provided GTA Online players with what they were promised, and the Oppressor Mk II has been successfully nerfed. Players can now easily dodge the homing missile's trajectory without any problem. This clearly means that the vehicle's tracking system is going to be really difficult from now on.

The speed of the rockets has not been reduced, which means that players still need to have some skill in defending themselves from an Oppressor Mk II's attack. All in all, this nerf seems very useful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far