Is the Scramjet any good in GTA Online?

GTA Online has seen the addition of so many different and unique vehicles over the course of years that it gives players a plethora of choices when picking a set of wheels.

Rockstar has done a great job when it comes to providing variety in the game, and every vehicle is designed to serve a purpose, including the Declasse Scramjet. It’s a two-door weaponized vehicle in the game. However, one might reasonably wonder if it’s worth getting in 2022. To answer this question, let's take an in-depth look at the Scramjet.

Everything about Scramjet in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

Manufactured by Declasse, Scramjet is one of the custom-weaponized vehicles introduced in GTA Online as part of the After Hours update. Its design is inspired by the Mach Five of the popular 1960s anime series called Speed Racer.

The car is distinguished by its rounded yet sleek profile. It features a trident-like front end which has small intakes on each side of the central nose. On the side, the vehicle consists of triangular formations near its wheels and a narrower shape in the middle, with the corresponding seams for the doors. The rear end of the vehicle features a concave profile with the same pattern as the front end.

The vehicle’s interior is unique and features a set of “Dominator” dials where the tachometer and the speedometer are placed on the driver’s side console. It also contains a smaller display gauge below the radio set as well as in the center of the dash.

When it comes to its performance, the vehicle is powered by a front engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. The vehicle’s aerodynamic design gives very good acceleration as well as top speed. The car also boasts decent braking and handling capabilities. And due to its wheels, it has a low suspension; the front end having a sloped profile helps with the negative camber of the wheels.

Players can get the Scramjet for $4,628,400 - $3,480,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online.

How can the Scramjet help players in GTA Online? Abilities, weapons, and more

Scramjet provides players with a lot of features compared to other normal vehicles available in GTA Online. The vehicle has a power hop that offers the same effect as the Ruiner 2000. This facilitates the avoidance of obstacles such as concrete barriers and more.

Scramjet also features a rocket booster that is more effective than other vehicles in the game. It propels the vehicle for and a half seconds; however, it takes four seconds to recharge as well. Unlike other cars with this feature, it can be deactivated earlier upon activation when using the Scramjet. This gives players more control over their speed boosts.

Both of its abilities can be used simultaneously, making Scramjet one of the best vehicles for shortcuts and evading most enemies easily.

The vehicle is also armed with machine guns as well as missile launchers located on the front intake.

Machine Gun: It is equipped with two front-facing machine guns, which have decent firepower against other players, as well as vehicles with light armor.

Missiles: The vehicle is also equipped with two homing missile launchers, providing heavy firepower against most targets, and has tracking capabilities.

Players driving the vehicle also have access to their weapons for drive-bys, which is useful against targets that are far from the vehicle’s front.

With so much to offer, Scramjet definitely has its uses as a weaponized car in GTA Online. And while the title is filled with many similar vehicles, should players decide to pick this one up, they're unlikely to be disappointed. Players can wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos using the Scramjet.

