How the Toreador in GTA Online can be used to fight griefers

At this point, there are so many griefers in GTA Online that their existence has become a part of this game's identity. This might be due to the nature of the gameplay itself in GTA Online, which can be exploited very easily by players equipped with overpowered weapons.

Over the years, Rockstar Games has constantly tried to curb this griefers problem in GTA Online, but it has not been totally successful. It would also be wrong to say that there is nothing GTA Online players can do about it.

This is where Pegassi Toreador comes in, as it is one of the best vehicles to use against annoying griefers in GTA Online. For those unaware of this amazing car, this article will tell them how to use it against griefers.

How Pegassi Toreador can be used against griefers in GTA Online

Great escape vehicle

The Pegassi Toreador is a unique submersible sports car that appears in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update. This means that the Toreador can change from a normal car mode to submarine mode.

If players are getting chased by Griefers and want to escape the attack, they can easily drive the car into a water body and wait until they get bored and leave them. This ability of Toreador is a huge selling point.

The Toreador appears to have decent handling and speed in car mode but standard acceleration, which may be enhanced by upgrading it at Los Santos Customs or a vehicle repair. The handling and turning skills are also quite strong, though the rear-wheel-drive configuration makes its presence known through slippery handling at times.

If players want to escape from these annoying griefers in style, they can use power boosters that function the same way as vehicles with booster turbines like the Rocket Voltic and the Oppressor. It pushes the automobile for around a second and recharges in about one second, allowing the car to accelerate or sustain speed faster than other cars. Plus, boosters also work underwater.

Solid defense

The Toreador is a pretty tough car that can take over six homing or two RPG rockets before it gets destroyed, giving it a similar defensive advantage to the Stromberg and an advantage over the Deluxo.

Not only this, but if players are skilled drivers, they can even outrun homing missiles targeted at them. This makes Toreador a good defensive vehicle, especially if griefers are trying to kill them. Moreover, players can always go inside the water if they are near a water body.

Lethal weapons

The Toreador provides the driver with many lethal weapons against griefers, such as two forward-facing fixed machine guns that function similarly to most front-facing machine guns seen on other land vehicles.

The vehicle also features a missile launcher, which has a lower lock-on and effective range but is quite effective, comparable to the Stromberg and the Ruiner 2000. It has an infinite capacity and is utilized away from the water.

The most fun weapon would be the Torpedo launchers with limited lock-ons and effective range, which means the Torpedoes can break the surface and attack targets on land or low-flying aircraft.

However, it does have a somewhat slower firing rate, requiring 1.5 seconds to shoot the next one compared to its missile launcher (and most vehicles with missile launchers), which takes a second flat to fire the following missile. It is utilized underwater and has a limitless capacity, meaning the griefers need to think twice before going into the water chasing this car.

Conclusion

The Toreador is an amazing car to use against the griefers as it provides various abilities and features that players can use against them. With the help of this car, many griefers might also get rehabilitated due to how hard it is to exasperate someone when they are driving a Toreador.

Players can buy this car for $3,660,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry. It is an expensive vehicle to own, but it is still totally worth it.

