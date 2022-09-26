5 vehicles that every GTA Online player should have in their collection

Players can drive, ride, fly and sail while playing GTA Online. Vehicles play an integral part in the game and there's an enormous amount of options to choose from. Rockstar Games still releases new cars regularly, which have been hit-and-miss with players.

GTA Online currently features 717 separate vehicles. However, not all of these need to be acquired as they can get too expensive and end up being useless half the time.

This article will list five must-have vehicles in GTA Online that are useful and worth the money they cost.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions.

GTA Online players ought to have these five vehicles that are worth every penny

5) Nightshark

Nightshark is a large and bulky SUV in GTA Online that's fully armored with an overall design inspired by Dartz Kombat. It costs $1,245,000 (Warstock Cache & Carry).

“An armored SUV with sniper-proof glass, dual machine guns, and the option to attach an Anti-Aircraft Trailer. So, just an everyday Los Santos essential. Weapon customization available in the MOC or the Avenger.” — Career Builder description.

It is not a small vehicle by any means, but still performs well. The car's acceleration and top speed is impressive, with good handling. The bumpers also help push other vehicles out of the way easily, without losing speed, while the suspension is average, maintaining decent stability on bumpy terrain.

The driver has four guns that can be fired from front-facing positions and are effective against vehicles with no armor. The SUV can also withstand up to 9 missiles before it blows up. It takes even longer to be blown up by the Oppressor MKII, making the vehicle a must-have.

4) Akula

Akula is one of the best choppers in the game and its stealth mode should be reason enough to get it on this list. It costs $3,704,050 (Warstock Cache & Carry).

“Once upon a time, a blank radar screen meant you could relax. But times change. With the Akula in town, a blank radar screen probably means you're a few seconds away from being vaporized by a cackling sociopath in an attack helicopter. And there's only one way to make sure you're on the right side of that brave new world." — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

It is one of the fastest choppers, while also being an agile vehicle, similar to the FH-1 Hunter. Akula requires very little input to control while flying, as it's highly responsive and easy to control and features an extended list of weapons available for use by the pilot and co-pilot.

The chopper's primary weapons include an optional Dual .50 Cal Minigun Turret which costs $300,000. The secondary weapons include the Mounted Missile Barrage which costs $300,000 and the Mounted Homing Missiles which costs $325,000. There are four different Bomb choices - Explosive, Incendiary, Gas and Cluster.

This vehicle is a must-have to get back at griefers or just about anyone in a PVP game.

3) Terrorbyte

Terrorbyte is a strong contender for the must-have vehicle in GTA Online given its multiple purposes. It costs between $1,375,000 - $3,459,500 (Warstock Cache & Carry) depending on the customization options.

“An armored truck with the tech to manage your businesses and access unique criminal opportunities. Convenient enough? Just wait until you kit it out with missiles, a drone station and a vehicle workshop.” — Career Builder description.

It's quite similar to the Mobile Operations Center, with an added advantage being the client jobs. Players can access the touchscreen computer to start these jobs as a VIP, CEO or MC President.

These missions can generate significant supplemental income. Upon the completion of five client jobs, a GTA$1,000,000 discount will be applied on the Oppressor Mk II.

2) Toreador

The Toreador is a submersible sports car with rocket boosts that was released with The Cayo Perico Heist update. It costs $3,660,000 (Warstock Cache & Carry).

“No land? No problem. With Pegassi's submersible, booster-fitted sports car, taking your life and all its problems out to sea has never been faster. Nothing is as therapeutic for the soul as the endless blue of the Pacific Ocean and firing off a few torpedoes at passersby.” — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The vehicle performs well on the road with decent acceleration, while rocket-boosts add to its top-speeds. Submarine mode is the Toreador's unique ability, with an average speed underwater. Its ascent and descent rate is comparatively faster than most submersible vehicles in GTA Online.

Players can exit and re-enter the Toreador underwater, though it will rise to the surface if the vehicle is empty. Being fitted with machine guns, missiles and torpedoes, it's also armed to the teeth. It is useful both, on the road and underwater and thus is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online.

1) Kosatka

Kosatka is a large submarine with a cylindrical hull. Its design is inspired by Russian Kelmar, Delfin Delta-class submarines and Chinese Type 094 submarines and costs between $2,200,000 - $9,085,000 depending on the customization options (Warstock Cache & Carry).

“So, it begins! The funds are transferred, the paperwork is complete, and you are the kapitan now! I am Helsman Pavel, reporting for duty! Did someone mention sub comes with top level operative for covert actions? Well, that's me.” — Pavel to the player upon purchase of a Kosatka

Kosatka has several unique weapons on-board, including Torpedoes, a Periscope Missile Launcher, and Guided Missile Systems. One of the best features is the ability to fast-travel across the map which costs either $10,000 per trip or $2,000 for players after completion of The Cayo Perico Heist as leader.

This is the best vehicle to own and upgrade for GTA Online players looking to make the most of The Cayo Perico Heist and earn quick money.

