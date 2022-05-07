GTA Online: Why can’t players find the Kosatka on the map?

More than a few GTA Online players are having trouble spawning the Kosatka on the map.

Not everybody experiences this particular issue, but it can be annoying nonetheless. A player might enter the game, check out the Interaction Menu, and try to request the Kosatka.

The problem is that sometimes players can't find it on the map anywhere. It's an occasional bug that could happen to anybody. Of course, GTA Online players just want to get to Cayo Perico and collect their money. They would rather not put up with this glitch whatsoever.

Why can’t players find the Kosatka on the map in GTA Online?

Players might notice how the orange sub icon never appears on the map, despite requesting the Kosatka. Alternatively, they might see the icon placed over their Personal Vehicle. In that case, there are a few ways to find that submarine.

Go to the last spawn point

Remember, whenever GTA Online players request a Kosatka, they first need to get the confirmation message. The submarine may not show up on the map, but that doesn't mean it's not there. Players first need to figure out their last spawn point.

For example, if their Kosatka regularly appears near Vespucci Beach, then players should look for that general location. The submarine will surface once the players get close enough.

This bug doesn't always happen, but it's a good idea to remember the Kosatka's spawn location. That way, players can simply head out to sea and find their submarine, even if the icon doesn't appear on the map.

Players can also spawn inside their submarine

GTA Online players have another way of getting into the submarine, even if they can't find it anywhere on the map. They just need to use the Interaction Menu and change their spawn location.

Players will have the option of showing up inside their Kosatka. With that said, they will need to start a new session.

However, this might also change the submarine's normal spawn, so keep that in mind. Players could randomly end up somewhere on the east side of the map, which is considered less than desirable. At the very least, players will have a reliable means to enter their Kosatka.

Hopefully, this will help players

Cayo Perico is a very profitable heist in this game. Players only need an hour to grind for a million dollar cash prize.

However, it all begins and ends with a Kosatka. That's why it's important for players to find it on the map, regardless of potential glitches.

