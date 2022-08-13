Is the Nightshark in GTA Online the best armored car in 2022?

GTA Online has hundreds of vehicles to choose from, some are fast, while some look great and others are utility-based. Although players need to grind to buy almost anything in the game, there are a few things that should definitely be bought before others do.

The HVY Nightshark is one such car, and it should be a part of every player's garage. It doesn't look the coolest or have the highest top speed but it handles damage like no other.

This article talks about why the HVY Nightshark is the best armored car in the game right now. This is not about having the most armor but also about utility in general.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Why the HVY Nightshark dominates the armored car segment in GTA Online?

GTA Online public lobbies being absolute warzones is not news to anyone out there. The servers are full of griefers and try-hards who just target the weak and sometimes it's for no reason at all.

That being said, being well prepared is very necessary. Preparedness can be met in two ways. One is to fight back instantly and the other is to use the griefers against themselves. The first method involves prioritizing weapons over armor and there are different vehicles for that.

However, the second method is tailor-made for the Nightshark. This is for players who want to go about their business and not bat an eye while the broomstick riders keep spamming their rockets.

The Nightshark protects its passengers very well thanks to all that heavy armor. This beast can tank four RPGs or a whopping 27 homing missiles.

Four Rocket Propelled Grenades may sound less, but the launcher does not have a lock-on feature. Manually aiming and hitting a fast-moving target is no joke. On the other hand, homing missiles are some of the most commonly used weapons. They are a staple of the Oppressor MKII. However, they can only carry 20 at a time.

Moving on to weaponry, the Nightshark doesn't come armed to the teeth but the front-mounted machine guns do a decent enough job. They can take out other vehicles quite quick.

GTA Online players can also make use of the towing winch at the back to attach the anti-aircraft trailer to add extra firepower. However, that would require another player.

The HVY Nightshark, despite having all that armor, is still quite quick and can outmaneuver the best if driven by a skilled player.

Why the Nightshark is better than Imani-Tech vehicles now?

Many GTA Online players today prefer the Imani-Tech vehicles that were added to the game via the Contract DLC. They can not only be equipped with extra armor but also a missile lock-on jammer via the Agency vehicle workshop. On defense, the best Imani-Tech vehicle is the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec with a slanted back.

However, the Mil-Spec is an extremely slow vehicle compared to Nightshark. It also comes equipped with slick mines and machine guns, but they are very difficult to use owing to the vehicle's clunky handling.

The Mil-Spec also cannot take as much damage as the Nightshark. However, it does have non-bulletproof windows.

The missile lock-on jammer was a good point to argue on before the Criminal Enterprises DLC. But now, after the Oppressor's missiles were nerfed, it isn't as useful.

Experienced GTA Online players will always go with the Nightshark over the Mil-Spec on any given day.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta