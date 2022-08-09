5 ways in which GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC was better than The Contract

GTA Online recently received its much awaited summer DLC in the form of the Criminal Enterprises on July 26. The sizable content expansion pack was designed for all platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It's been two weeks and the fanbase seems quite pleased with the changes and new content that has made its way to the game. However, for gamers who are still wondering whether it is better than the previous Contract DLC, this article shares five reasons why it is so.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 features that make GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises the best DLC so far

1) Oppressor MK II nerfed

GTA Online discussions on social media have been overflowing with positive comments since Rockstar Games announced that the Oppressor MK II was going to be nerfed with the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

After the release, many players tested out the nerfed broomstick and were somewhat content. However, a heavier nerf hammer is needed to really punish players who use this vehicle for griefing.

This point alone takes the DLC to number one as it was one of the most requested changes in the community.

2) Business in private lobbies

Griefing has always been a huge problem in GTA Online lobbies and grinders often complain about things being unfair.

Earlier, whenever a player wanted to sell products from a business, they had to log into a public session along with others. Once the mission began, it would send a global signal sent to all players in the lobby as if instigating them to grief the cargo.

Now, however, players can easily manage and fully operate their businesses in private lobbies (crew, friends, and invite-only). This allows grinders to sell products in peace and better manage their money.

However, for players who still want to sell in public lobbies for the challenge, there is an extra reward in the form of a High-Demand bonus.

3) New Contact Missions

GTA Online gamers got the Dr Dre Contract in the earlier DLC which was alright. But the Criminal Enterprises update brought in Operation Papertrail.

This is a series of six missions where players will be at the IAA's behest, acting as undercover operatives. Agent ULP made a comeback and so did a few other creepy things.

These are by far the best Contact Missions the game has to offer as they feature various action-filled scenarios with a surprise at the end.

4) Vehicles

Every GTA Online update has come out with new vehicles and the Criminal Enterprises DLC is no different. This content expansion promises 18 brand new vehicles, many of which will be available on all platforms.

Most vehicles will be dripfed over a period of time. Some were released with the update on day one, and some with the following weekly update. The list is quite exciting and includes some of the most highly-requested cars.

Already released

Obey Omnis e-GT

Bravado Greenwood

Pegassi Torero XO

Lampadati Corsita

Benefactor LM87

Buckingham Conada (helicopter)

Benfactor SM722

Lampadati Corsita (Expanded and Enhanced Only)

HSW Benfactor Stirling GT (Expanded and Enhanced Only)

Awaited

Declasse Draugur

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Declasse Vigero ZX

Blista Kanjo SJ

Blista Postlude

Ubermacht Rhinehart

Obey 10F widebody (Benny's)

Grotti Brioso 300 widebody (Benny's)

Ubermacht Sentinel widebody (Benny's)

BF Weevil Custom (Benny's)

5) Community Feedback

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of today’s additions and experience improvements were requested by players via the GTA Online Feedback website. Please keep the feedback coming at rsg.ms/503208f Many of today’s additions and experience improvements were requested by players via the GTA Online Feedback website. Please keep the feedback coming at rsg.ms/503208f

Before the Criminal Enterprises DLC, Rockstar was not really known for listening to the GTA Online community. This content expansion pack has changed that for good, and now things seem to be moving in the right direction.

Even before the update dropped, Rockstar was sharing a load of information about it with fans via the Newswire. Experienced players were quite happy to read most of it as many long requested changes were being made.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC is easily one of the best updates to come to GTA Online so far, and it is definitely better than the Contract DLC. This summer DLC did not bring in too much new content, but it did fix multiple problems that the game had going on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan