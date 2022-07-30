How to get 1.5x more money through business activities in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

The new Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online brought in many changes on July 26. Most of these altered the way players can earn money as CEOs, gunrunners, nightclub owners, and bikers.

One change added the ability to source and sell goods in private lobbies (crew, friends, and invite-only). This new feature was widely appreciated by fans and beginners due to public sessions being plagued with griefers all the time.

This article talks about how to make more money by using another feature that Rockstar Games included in the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

How GTA Online players can make more money by selling cargo and other items

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn

GTA Online lobbies are almost always full of griefers who love to go after cargo. This angers grinders as collecting/producing those goods takes a lot of time and effort. However, the game does offer players an additional bonus for selling in populated lobbies called High-Demand Bonus.

This bonus was originally calcucated by adding an additional 1% of the total sale value for each player in the lobby. Gamers in the same crew or organization are not accounted for. To make things simpler, if a solo player sells $1 million worth of cargo in a 20-player lobby, they will earn 19% extra ($190K) from the sale.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC lets players sell in private lobbies with friends and crewmates. This shields them from griefers very well; however, this also invalidates their ability to earn way more. GTA Online's High-Demand Bonus has also doubled from 1% to 2% after the update. Now, the aforementioned player can now earn an extra $280K from making the same $1 million cargo sale.

Adding an extra bonus makes taking the risk of selling in populated lobbies worth it. This is a permanent change and not a limited-time offer. That said, this is capped at 25%, but the 2x multiplier takes it all the way to 50%. This buff affects many sales, including CEO crates, MC Businesses, bunker, hanger, and nightclub. However, mixed goods, special cargo, import/export, and auto shop goods remain unchanged.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC not only gives players the freedom to choose how they want to play the game but also rewards skills.

To make things a little clearer, here is how the bonuses affect each business.

How do the bonuses affect businesses?

Weed farm

A full weed farm in GTA Online sells for $315K (when sold to Los Santos), which means that players were earning $3,150 for every player in the lobby. However, now that bonus goes up to $6,300 per player, and the maximum possible bonus is capped at $157,500. This is not the total profit if supplies are bought, though. That amount can be calculated by subtracting $150,000 from the total sale value.

Document forgery

A full forgery sale is worth $157,500, bringing up the max bonus to $78,750 (2% per player capped at 25 players). So the total sale value for document forgery will go up to $236,250, and the profit will be $161,250 after deducting the cost of supplies purchased.

Counterfeit cash

A full load of cash sells for $367,500, and the newly buffed High-Demand Bonus adds another $183,750 to bring up the total to $551,250. The profit after buying supplies comes to $401,250.

Meth lab

A full meth lab sale is worth $446,250, and the bonus comes up to $223,100, being capped at 25 players. The total value and profit for Methamphetamine are $669,350 and $444,350, respectively.

Coke lockup

A full cocaine lockup sells for $525,000, while the bonus is $262,500. The total and profit values are $787,500 and $562,500, respectively.

Hanger

While selling hanger cargo, GTA Online players should always focus on narcotics, chemicals, and medical supplies as they are worth the most. A full stock amounts to 50 crates.

A full hanger sells for approximately $850,000. Ron also takes a $21,250 cut, which brings the sale total before bonuses to $828,750. After adding a bonus of 2% per player that is capped at 50%, the total rises to $1.2 million.

Bunker

A full gunrunning sale can bring in roughly $1,050,000, and after adding the High-Demand Bonus of $525,000 (21,000x25), the total is $1.5 million. However, purchased supplies worth $375,000 need to be subtracted to arrive at a net profit of $1.2 million.

CEO crate

Selling a full 111-crate warehouse in GTA Online brings in $2,220,000, which implies a $44,400 bonus per player. The total after adding the bonus comes up to $3,330,000, and the profit after deducting the cost of the crates will be $2.6 million.

Nightclub

A full batch of nightclub goods goes for $1,148,400, and Tony's cut amounts to $100K. After deducting the cut and adding the High-Demand Bonus worth $524,20,0 the profit comes to $1.5 million.

These numbers should make it easier for GTA Online players to make a choice between selling in populated and private lobbies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far