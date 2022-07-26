GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update event week (July 26 - August 3) bonuses and discounts 

GTA Online players all over the globe have waited for this summer's DLC for quite some time. It even suffered a short delay a week back, but it's finally here now. The update features a lot of changes and even new content, in the form of vehicles, weapons and missions. It is available for all platforms as well.
Players had not received new weekly updates in two weeks, however, the Criminal Enterprises update brings in a few offers of its own.
GTA Online event bonuses for July 26-August 3
While GTA Online players enjoy new content and overhauls, they can also make the most of the new event bonuses launched with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. The past two weeks saw the same offers, discounts, and bonuses repeat themselves with minor alterations.
Rockstar Games, with its latest Newswire, has announced the new 9-day event. This will bring about the following bonuses:
- The new Operation Paper Trail Contact Missions will give out 2X RP and Cash.
- Gunrunners and CEOs will receive a $150K bonus within 72 hours of completing either a resupply or source mission.
- The new White Beat Off Earphones can be acquired by completing any one of the Nightclub warehouse, Gunrunning, MC or Special Cargo sell missions.
The update also brings in the following discounts for all platforms, valid till August 3:
50% off
- Schyster Deviant
40% off
- Agency property
- Agency property upgrades and modifications
- Ocelot Lynx
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Declasse Yosemite
30% off
- Pegassi Zorusso
- Enus Deity
- Vapid Dominator ASP
Exploring GTA + offers
The GTA+ membership program was brought in by and is exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced version of the game. The Criminal Enterprises DLC also began a new event period for the subscription service.
Upon renewing the membership, as always, a sum of GTA$ 500K will be deposited into the Maze Bank Account.
An all-new vehicle by the name of Lampadati Corsita can be claimed by members from the Legendary Motorsport website for no cost at all. It will also come with two free and exclusive liveries.
Members can also claim 50% extra rewards on top of the 2x multiplier from the Paper Trail Contact Missions.
Costs associated with VIP/CEO/MC abilities that can be accessed via the Interaction Menu have all been waived. Additionally, members can also request vehicles for free and Auto Shop owners can also repair Import/Export vehicles at no cost.
Executive office owners can claim a free garage floor and a safe by visiting the Dynasty 8 Executive website. CEOs will also have an increased chance (3X) of sourcing Special Cargo through July 26 - August 31.
As is customary, members will also get some free clothing. This includes the Apricot Perseus Cap, Gold Beat Off Earphones, and the Apricot Perseus Track Pants.