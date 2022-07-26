GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update event week (July 26 - August 3) bonuses and discounts 

GTA Online players all over the globe have waited for this summer's DLC for quite some time. It even suffered a short delay a week back, but it's finally here now. The update features a lot of changes and even new content, in the form of vehicles, weapons and missions. It is available for all platforms as well.

Players had not received new weekly updates in two weeks, however, the Criminal Enterprises update brings in a few offers of its own.

GTA Online event bonuses for July 26-August 3

Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

While GTA Online players enjoy new content and overhauls, they can also make the most of the new event bonuses launched with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. The past two weeks saw the same offers, discounts, and bonuses repeat themselves with minor alterations.

Rockstar Games, with its latest Newswire, has announced the new 9-day event. This will bring about the following bonuses:

The new Operation Paper Trail Contact Missions will give out 2X RP and Cash.

Gunrunners and CEOs will receive a $150K bonus within 72 hours of completing either a resupply or source mission.

The new White Beat Off Earphones can be acquired by completing any one of the Nightclub warehouse, Gunrunning, MC or Special Cargo sell missions.

The update also brings in the following discounts for all platforms, valid till August 3:

50% off

Schyster Deviant

40% off

Agency property

Agency property upgrades and modifications

Ocelot Lynx

Lampadati Furore GT

Declasse Yosemite

30% off

Pegassi Zorusso

Enus Deity

Vapid Dominator ASP

Exploring GTA + offers

Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: Starting tomorrow GTA+ Members get the new Lampadati Corsita sports car with 2 complimentary and exclusive Liveries for it.Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: rsg.ms/1fbcd6f Starting tomorrow GTA+ Members get the new Lampadati Corsita sports car with 2 complimentary and exclusive Liveries for it.Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: rsg.ms/1fbcd6f https://t.co/vXaUnIG18d

The GTA+ membership program was brought in by and is exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced version of the game. The Criminal Enterprises DLC also began a new event period for the subscription service.

Upon renewing the membership, as always, a sum of GTA$ 500K will be deposited into the Maze Bank Account.

An all-new vehicle by the name of Lampadati Corsita can be claimed by members from the Legendary Motorsport website for no cost at all. It will also come with two free and exclusive liveries.

Members can also claim 50% extra rewards on top of the 2x multiplier from the Paper Trail Contact Missions.

rsg.ms/3f7d911 This week’s update increases GTA$ payouts across a range of activities in GTA Online. These changes aim to reward players of all experience levels for their time – regardless of what they choose to play. This week’s update increases GTA$ payouts across a range of activities in GTA Online. These changes aim to reward players of all experience levels for their time – regardless of what they choose to play.rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/M83aYKgUyf

Costs associated with VIP/CEO/MC abilities that can be accessed via the Interaction Menu have all been waived. Additionally, members can also request vehicles for free and Auto Shop owners can also repair Import/Export vehicles at no cost.

Executive office owners can claim a free garage floor and a safe by visiting the Dynasty 8 Executive website. CEOs will also have an increased chance (3X) of sourcing Special Cargo through July 26 - August 31.

As is customary, members will also get some free clothing. This includes the Apricot Perseus Cap, Gold Beat Off Earphones, and the Apricot Perseus Track Pants.

