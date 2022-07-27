5 things from the GTA Online summer update worth checking out

With the release of the Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online, players have never been more excited to play GTA Online again. But as this is one of the biggest updates released for GTA Online this year, there are many things that players can check out.

This can get overwhelming for some players, especially those who are beginners to the world of GTA Online. To help them, this article will detail five of the most exciting aspects that they should look into in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 interesting points about GTA Online's new Criminal Enterprises update

5) Precision Rifle

The easiest way to describe the Precision Rifle is as a sniper rifle without a scope. It is incredibly strong and can defeat foes with just a few strikes. For each shot fired, players will need to reload, although it won't take very long. Each magazine contains 10 bullets.

It is a potent sniper rifle with the capacity to kill targets instantly. However, as it is also a bolt action rifle, the player will have to reload after each shot, which is accompanied by an animation.

4) Oppressor MK II

There is no disputing that when Rockstar stated they would nerf the Oppressor MK II, the great majority of players were overjoyed. The car is infamous for being a "griefing" weapon and is widely regarded as every GTA Online player's worst fear. So, players should definitely ride this new version of this vehicle.

The nerf that Rockstar Games has given to the Oppressor MK II mainly revolves around weakening the tracking on the homing missile and lowering the effectiveness of its countermeasures. So, if players are looking for a challenge while using the Oppressor MK II, right now is the perfect time.

3) Easier access to snacks and armor

The update also included simpler access to snacks and armor, providing an easier way to restore health during combat. This elevated the gameplay of GTA Online even more.

This seemingly insignificant update will really impact how players approach warfare in the game since quicker access to food and armor may essentially make or break any combat situation. Players have been asking for this change for a long time.

2) New Vehicles

This update also includes a number of new vehicles, including two new Imani Tech-eligible vehicles that can benefit from exclusive modifications. Additionally, there will be new Tuners cars, and Benny's Original Motor Works will also increase its ability to service more vehicles.

For now, Benefactor LM87, Bravado Greenwood, Lampadati Corsita, Obey Omnis e-GT, and Pegassi Torero XO are the five rides that are right now accessible, along with a Buckingham Conada helicopter. Further, twelve vehicles are expected to arrive over the next several weeks or months.

Many more iconic GTA Online vehicles, such as the Pegassi Zentorno, Benefactor Stirling GT, and Grotti Turismo R, are also returning with new liveries and improvements.

1) Operation Paper Trail

One of the major additions that Criminal Enterprises brought to Grand Theft Auto Online is Operation Paper Trail, which enables players to take on the role of a special IAA field agent and look into a criminal conspiracy involving fixed gas pricing in San Andreas.

Players will have to go through a series of exciting missions and investigate the affairs of petrochemical tycoons. The Duggans are the focus of a series of missions for one to four players. Players just need to take the call from Agent ULP and then proceed to Pillbox Hill's United Liberty Paper to begin this plot.

