How to unlock the Precision Rifle in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

The Precision Rifle is now available in the latest update for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Long range weaponry can be useful in combat situations. However, they aren't particularly useful if they lack accuracy. Players need to line up their shots quite carefully if they want a clean hit. In a heated battle, this could make all the difference in the world. A single headshot can win a competitive match.

Thankfully, players can get their hands on some really good rifles. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises recently introduced the Precision Rifle, a powerful tactical weapon. Rockstar describes it as a "bolt-action firearm" that offers pinpoint accuracy. Players should definitely give it a quick look.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's a simple guide on getting the Precision Rifle in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Head over to Ammu-Nation or the Agency right now

The Precision Rifle is now available in select weapon stores, namely Ammu-Nation and the Agency. It normally costs $450,000, but there are ways to unlock smaller discounts in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Since the Agency is locked behind a massive paywall, some players will likely buy this weapon from Ammu-Nation. However, if the player has enough money to spend on the Precision Rifle, they could likely afford the Agency in the first place. Either way, that is a lot of money to spend.

Whether it's Ammu-Nation or the Agency, the Precision Rifle can be found underneath the sniper category. However, it's technically a rifle and not a sniper gun. There is an important distinction between these classes.

Does it hold up in terms of gameplay?

The Precision Rifle is best described as a sniper gun without a scope. It's extremely powerful and will take on enemies in a few hits. Players will have to reload for every shot fired, but it won't take too long. There are ten rounds within each magazine.

However, the lack of scope attachments is the weapon's biggest weakness. For some reason, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises didn't bother to add this particular feature. This may be a huge detriment for many players.

Most weapons already have a customizable scope. However, that is not the case with the Precision Rifle. Players should keep that in mind before they buy this weapon, especially with that expensive price tag. Of course, it still has plenty of uses in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

How to properly use the Precision Rifle

The best way to fire off this rifle is through First Person Mode. In a way, it's quite reminiscent of the Red Dead series. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is a neat little callback in that regard. Some players may enjoy the simplicity of the Precision Rifle, especially against NPCs.

Speaking of which, players are better off using the Precision Rifle in Freemode. There are far more suitable weapons in regular deathmatches between players. Nonetheless, the Precision Rifle is still immensively effective against normal NPCs.

Some players often take out the scope on their sniper weapons. This is done to emulate the feel of the classic rifles from older games. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises now makes it easier with the Precision Rifle.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

