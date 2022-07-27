How to complete GTA Online Criminal Enterprises IAA mission 6 - Cleanup

GTA Online players finally got the massive summer DLC they had been waiting for. While the content expansion focuses more on changes than just new content, gamers get a chance to work with the IAA.

Agent ULP will supervise a new set of Contact Missions to solve the mystery behind sky-high oil prices.

This article talks about the final mission in the Operation Paper Trail series, Cleanup.

The Cleanup mission in GTA Online's Operation Paper Trail takes players back to Avon Hertz's silo

This six-mission series in GTA Online has players doing a lot, ranging from rescuing undercover colleagues to hitting the petrochemical tycoons hard.

"Cleanup" is the final mission of the series, and it focuses on tidying up the matter for good. The previous mission saw players take down Mason Duggan and also steal an important piece of hardware.

Cleanup can be started by 1-4 players, and the mission description reads:

"Agent, your final assignment is as follows. You will be granted access to top-secret agency-controlled site, where you will obliterate all traces of the target software. Do whatever it takes to sanitize the operation. We can't allow any blowback."

The following steps can be carried out to complete the mission successfully:

Agent ULP, at the very beginning, instructs players to make way for the summit of Mount Chiliad. Since all the hardware was stolen from the Duggans point towards Clifford, the servers in Avon Hertz's private silo need to be destroyed.

Players will also get the opportunity to use the new Buckingham Conada helicopter as it will be parked near the starting point.

Upon reaching the marker atop Mount Chiliad, the emergency hatch can be used to enter the silo. It has been unlocked by the IAA prior to this mission to make things easier.

Once inside, players will be shrouded in complete darkness and a weapon with a flashlight is highly recommended. However, flares will be attached to the armor, but it doesn't do much.

The power breaker within the control room needs to be switched on to get the lights back on.

Unfortunately, all the fuses are blown, and that may have happened when IAA agents were decommissioning the silo after Hertz's death.

The fuses can be found scattered around the silo, and while hunting for them, players will come across offline Juggernauts powered by Clifford AI like in the Doomsday Heist.

Killing these offline machines is best as they may become operational once the power is switched back on.

After turning the power back on, players need to get to the server room and commence the destruction of Clifford.

As soon as the hack is complete, a silo-wide alarm will sound and bring in an army of Juggernauts as a fail-safe mechanism.

Players do not need to kill the machines for completion. However, trying to simply run out of the silo is nearly impossible as these minigun-wielding machines are everywhere and everyone is acquainted with the aimbot AI.

Carefully taking out the ones that are necessary and clearing a path is the best strategy.

Once players manage to escape the silo, a helicopter carrying Hertz's supporters from the past will fly in and try to end things.

After destroying the helicopter, gamers need to escape Mount Chiliad. They can do so by using the Conada or by simply jumping off and opening a parachute. However, there will be attack helicopters chasing.

Once players are at a safe distance from Mount Chiliad, they will need to reach the IAA facility marked on the map.

After gamers reach the marked location, the mission is complete, and payment of GTA$32K and GTA$43K is received on normal and hard modes, respectively. However, these rates are not permanent as Operation Paper Trail missions are currently offering 2X rewards until August 3. GTA+ members get an additional 1.5X on top of that by August 31.

