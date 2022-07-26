How to complete GTA Online Criminal Enterprises IAA mission 3 - Extraction

GTA Online received its long-awaited summer DLC, the Criminal Enterprises, today. Due to the features it has brought in, players have been trying to figure out how to get hold of everything that is being offered.

The content expansion focuses more on changes and less on new content. However, there is a set of all-new Contact Missions available that will see players act at the IAA's behest.

This article talks about the third mission in Operation Paper Trail.

GTA Online Operation Paper Trail's Extraction mission is more dangerous than the earlier two

GTA Online players can unlock the Extraction mission after completing the first two missions in order. The task can be triggered by interacting with the marker at the IAA headquarters or by responding to Agent ULP's call. The mission description reads:

"Agent, your next assignment is as follows. A fellow intelligence officer's cover has been compromised. You will find them and exfiltrate them. They are carrying information which is crucial to the success of this investigation."

Mission 2, Counterintelligence, saw players make a few moves to get rid of the FIB, but Extraction is far more dangerous.

They are tasked with locating and rescuing undercover IAA Agent Johnson, who works as a mole in the Duggans organization but might have been discovered. She is crucial to the operation and cannot be compromised.

Following these steps will ensure a smooth path to completion:

To start off, players will need to drive to Agent Johnson's garage nearby.

On arrival, they will need to hunt for clues that might help with locating her.

The garage will have multiple interactable objects like documents, crates and a laptop. However, none of them will help.

On breaking and entering Agent Johnson's car, a set of locations will pop up on the map.

These are the recent GPS locations that will lead to Agent Johnson.

Once the markers come up on the map, players can switch back to their personal vehicles as traveling via Agent Johnson's car is not mandatory.

After arriving at the right spot, players will be able to see and hear gunfire. This will initially not be targeted at them as there will be multiple factions facing off.

Players can either kill everyone and then talk to Agent Johnson or simply locate her, and get into the car to escape.

While trying to escape, a three-star wanted level will mark players' location. This is because the local law enforcement are not in on the operation.

Gamers should also make note that accessing snacks and armor while driving still has to be done via the Interaction Menu.

Players need to lose the cops and take Agent Johnson to the IAA Headquarters.

However, she will instruct players to drop her off at the hospital after the cops lose their trail.

Once the undercover officer is safely dropped at the hospital, gamers will be awarded 28k and 42k GTA$, for Normal and Hard mode respectively. However, these missions are giving out double rewards until August 3. GTA+ members will get an additional 1.5x multipler on the already present 2x till August 31.

