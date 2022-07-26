How to complete GTA Online Criminal Enterprises IAA mission 2 - Counterintelligence

GTA Online fans all over the world are either playing or can't wait to load up the game. That's because the Criminal Enterprises DLC went live today and the game received a massive overhaul.

Additionally, the game has also received some new content in the form of a new set of Contact Missions called Operation Paper Trail. They are to be carried out by players on behalf of the IAA in San Andreas, and will look to uncover the mysteries behind soaring fuel prices.

This article talks about the second mission of Operation Paper Trail called Counterintelligence.

Counterintelligence mission in GTA Online's Operation Paper Trail can be completed by 1-4 players

GTA Online players will be guided by Agent ULP from the IAA. To start the second mission, they can either wait for the agent to call them or go to the 'U' marker on the map. However, the marker may take some time to reappear after completing the first mission.

The description for the Counterintelligence mission reads:

"Agent, your next assignment is as follows. You will conduct counterintelligence operations against a competing government agency, remaining covert at all times and eliminating resistance only where necessary. This is a highly sensitive assignment .We require full discretion and no mistakes."

The hardware and intelligence from the first mission has revealed the FIB's involvement in this systemic corruption. Hence, GTA players must make a few moves to get the FIB off their backs.

The mission can be done by 1-4 players. Following the steps mentioned below will ensure an easy path to completion:

The first order of business in this mission is to hack a couple of FIB drones which will be marked on the map. Every player will need to hack at least two. In order to successfully hack them, players must stay within the yellow circle and access the SecuroServ app from their phones. This will lead to a short interval where the hack percentage goes up. Once both hacks are done, players can head over to the marked location of a motel. After reaching and entering the motel room, players need to interact with the laptop to give Agent ULP access. Unfortunately, this is a trap and players will soon be knocked unconscious by a gas which fills the room. Upon waking up, gamers will find themselves captured and placed inside a van. This is a classic FIB strategy where they use an old IAA van to kill off agents and make it look like they had gone rogue. However, Agent ULP soon guides players and tell them to first defuse the bomb by navigating through its mirror system. Players must be careful around the red nodes, as destroying them will prove detrimental. Only the blue nodes need to be destroyed. Once completed, players now need to drive the van to the marked location after loosing the cops. If the mission is being done by multiple players, one can drive while the other attempts to defuse the bomb. Players should also be cautious as to not destroy the van because that will fail the mission.

Reaching the marked location after losing the LSPD triggers a call from Agent ULP as he offers congratulatory messages. The mission pays out GTA$ 43K on Normal and GTA$ 47K on Hard mode. However, the game is currently giving out 2X cash and RP on these missions.

