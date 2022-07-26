"Another win for Epic Games": GTA Online PC summer update being bugged on Steam frustrates fans

The Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online has just gone live for all platforms, including the PlayStation, the XBOX consoles, and PC. The size of the download varies for each.

However, PC players trying to update the game via Steam are experiencing a problem as Rockstar apparently overlooked adding the DLC file altogether.

GTA Online players on Steam are furious

Tez2 @TezFunz2



The DLC file wasn't added alongside the new update.



Epic Games version works well. Update: Steam version of #GTAOnline is currently bugged out.The DLC file wasn't added alongside the new update.Epic Games version works well. Update: Steam version of #GTAOnline is currently bugged out.The DLC file wasn't added alongside the new update.Epic Games version works well.

As reported by industry insider Tez2, Steam users cannot access The Criminal Enterprises DLC as they are constantly loaded back into story mode. According to the insider, the downloadable file "wasn't added" alongside the update.

The massive DLC has been teased for quite some time, and the developers have revealed a load of information as well. Considering how much this expansion brings, players are bound to get impatient and angry if something goes wrong.

XBOX users were the first to receive the update, which was about 12.05 GB, followed by the PlayStation consoles, which clocked in a size of around 5 GB. PC users, on the other hand, need to download 1.9 GB worth of updates.

Another win for Epic Games

Players who have signed in using the Epic Games Store are facing no issues. This has reignited the constant tussle between Steam and Epic Games users, as the latter just one-upped the former in their books.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU I have never been present for the release of a new GTA Online DLC. This is the first time. It however happened to be the one where it is broken for Steam. Excellent. Just my luck @RockstarGames I have never been present for the release of a new GTA Online DLC. This is the first time. It however happened to be the one where it is broken for Steam. Excellent. Just my luck @RockstarGames https://t.co/oCzOMsEF1x

A Twitter user even mentioned that this was the first time they were online during the launch of a major DLC. Unfortunately, they are a Steam user and have to wait a little longer to play GTA Online.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC emphasizes change rather than new content and much of the former is based on user feedback received by the developers.

The update addresses multiple issues plaguing GTA Online for quite some time. To begin with, it nerfs the overpowered Oppressor MK 2 and buffs the Sparrow helicopter. It also adds new options to the Race Creator menu, which will lead to a decrease in race griefing.

The Cayo Perico Heist has also been nerfed when attempted by solo players, whereas the original and Doomsday heists receive payout buffs. Associates, MC members, and Bodyguards will also draw increased salaries to promote more teamplay.

The multiple changes brought to GTA Online have been revealed through various newswires shared by Rockstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far