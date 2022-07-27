How to complete GTA Online Criminal Enterprises IAA Mission 4 - Asset Seizure

The GTA Online summer DLC, Criminal Enterprises, went live for all platforms yesterday. A whole host of changes have been introduced to the game via this update.

Speaking of new content, a new set of Contact Missions allows players to work in tandem with the IAA to solve the mystery behind soaring oil prices.

This article talks about the fourth mission, Asset Seizure.

Asset Seizure mission in GTA Online's Operation Paper Trail slows down Duggans

GTA Online users were tasked with collecting intelligence, escaping the FIB, and rescuing an IAA agent in the first three missions. By now, Agent ULP's suspicion of the Duggans being involved is pretty much a fact.

Asset Seizure is the fourth mission in the series and can be attempted by 1-4 gamers. The mission can be started by taking Agent ULP's call and then interacting with the marker near the IAA Headquarters.

The mission description reads:

"Agent, your next assignment is as follows. Our suspects are relocating their principal assets. You will intercept their convoy and seize the relevant hardware. Be ready for immediate dispatch."

This mission tasks players with seizing some of the Duggan Family's 'precious AI hardware,' which is being transported via a convoy. The hardware can be easily traced as Agent Johnson had placed trackers on them while she was undercover within the corrupt Duggan organization.

Following the steps mentioned below will make things easier:

Once Agent ULP shares the GPS trace, a general area will be marked with yellow on the map.

Soon the supervising agent informs gamers that the GPS signal is being scrambled with multiple signal jamming antennae. Only a rough location of the van can be shared as long as they remain operational.

They need to take down the five antennae, marked A through E, on the map. This will enable the agency to pinpoint the exact location of the convoy.

The Duggans have purposely jammed the signal. Hence all the antennae will be guarded, and users need to take them out before destroying the jammer.

Once the first jammer is destroyed, Agent ULP confirms that the signal is getting stronger, and a smaller search area can be seen on the map.

A couple of helicopters will start chasing players once the first antenna is down. They can be destroyed or avoided if a fast vehicle is used.

These jammers look like a small crate with a couple of metal poles attached to them. Some buildings might seem unapproachable by foot, but gamers should check the building's circumference for a blue marker to get in. Some are even under bridges, and looking at the enemy markers can make things easier.

Jammer E might have a bugged-out ladder, and they can use the large umbrellas on the right to climb to the roof.

Getting rid of all the antennae will reveal the exact location (near LSIA) of the blue van and make it permanently visible on the map.

Players must be careful and focus on stealing the van rather than destroying it.

The hardware inside the van is very crucial to delivering a major blow to the Duggans. Hence, van health is of utmost importance as users will be tailed and shot by hostiles while they travel to the marked location.

Successfully delivering the van to the marked location will award them GTA$ 40K on normal and GTA$ 60K on hard. However, these missions are currently giving out double rewards until August 3.

GTA+ members can take advantage of an additional 1.5X multiplier on the Operation Paper Trail mission until August 31.

