How to complete GTA Online Criminal Enterprises IAA mission 5 - Paper Trail

The new GTA Online DLC was made available on all platforms yesterday, and players all over the world love it. The update brought in loads of changes along with some new content.

Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.

Operation Paper Trail is an all-new set of Contact Missions that gamers can do while working as an official IAA agent. The missions are designed to crack the case behind sky-rocketing oil prices.

This article talks about the penultimate mission in the series, Operation Paper Trail (name of the mission and series).

GTA Online's Operation Paper Trail Mission 5 will bring back Doomsday Heist memories

GTA Online players must complete the first four to unlock this mission. The steep curve showcased within the set of missions saw gamers collect intelligence, fend off a rival government agency, rescue a fellow undercover agent, and collect precious AI hardware.

Speaking of the 'precious AI hardware' collected from the fourth mission, after careful analysis conducted by the IAA, the hardware has traces of Avon Hertz's Clifford AI in it. The Duggans have been using it to manipulate fuel prices as they continue to deal with the FIB to purchase more backed-up Clifford data drives.

The mission description reads:

"Agent, your next assignment is as follows. The final piece of hardware is being sold. Traffic analysis shows an upcoming deal between our key players. You will stake out the transaction, interrupt the deal, and retrieve the assets."

GTA Online players are now tasked with disrupting a deal between the Duggans and the FIB. Additionally, players also need to retrieve the last piece of hardware before it goes missing.

Following the steps mentioned below will make things a lot easier:

To start things off, the player must go to the construction site near the Mile High Club.

Once there, Agent ULP will give them access to hacked FIB drones around the area to scan and look for Mason Duggan.

The drones can be cycled through quickly to locate Duggan atop the roof, speaking to a FIB agent.

To get to the roof, players need to use the elevator operated by keycards. Killing a random agent will drop a card. However, the entire area is under surveillance via FIB agents and drones. Stealth makes things a lot easier.

The way to the elevator is strewn with guards, eliminating them quietly is the best approach.

After using the elevator, players will need to get off at a floor well below the roof. They need to clear the room out and use another elevator located on the other side.

The second lift, on reaching the roof, will most likely cause detection and result in Duggan trying to escape via his helicopter.

Players need to quickly kill all the agents and damage the helicopter enough to force a landing.

On doing so, the chopper will land a little further away, gamers can use the parachutes located on the roof and jump off to access their vehicles to chase after Duggan.

On reaching the helicopter's landing area, a bunch of thugs will need to be killed along with Mason Duggan to recover the briefcase.

After completing that, players need to make their way to the docks while being tailed by hostile agents and thugs.

Using the train tracks while avoiding the GPS route will make things ten times easier.

Upon reaching the marked location, players will be awarded $56K on hard and $28K on normal mode. However, these rewards will lose the 2X multiplier after August 3.

GTA+ members can claim an additional 1.5X multiplier on these missions until August 31.

