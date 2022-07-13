How to acquire the Heavy Sniper in GTA Online

The Heavy Sniper in GTA Online is one of the best weapons available in the game and players should always have one in their arsenal.

With this gun, a player can be taken out with a single well-placed shot unless they are level 99 or higher. The .50BMG shells in the Heavy Sniper pack quite the punch. Whether the target is a player or a vehicle, this gun surely leaves a scar. The heavy damage and effectiveness lead to it being a level-locked weapon in the game.

There are multiple reasons why players should always carry a Heavy Sniper with them. For starters, it's an amazing choice for long-range gunfights and can take out most vehicles with a single bullet. This is precisely why GTA Online does not allow players to obtain it easily; the weapon needs to be earned.

How to find the Heavy Sniper in GTA Online

The Vom Feuer, or Heavy Sniper, is a semi-automatic rifle that is based on the real-life Barrett M82 and uses the stock of the OSV-96.

Most weapons in GTA Online can be bought from Ammu-Nation straightaway at level one; however, that is not true for the Heavy Sniper. Players need to meet certain pre-requisites and level up in the game, which is quite a task and takes a lot of time, but this gun is worth all that grinding.

Pre-requisites for the Heavy Sniper

The limited availability of the Heavy Sniper is due to its amazing performance in the game. As a result, there are a few requirements that need to be met to unlock the Heavy Sniper in GTA Online.

The most straightforward way to get the gun in the game is by leveling up one's character by earning RP. Reputation points can be earned by completing missions and once a player is level 90, the Heavy Sniper is made available at every Ammu-Nation. Considering its performance, the price of the gun is relatively low as players can obtain the stock version by spending just $38K.

Another way to get the Heavy Sniper is via Yachts and Hangars. However, these properties, if not already owned, are worth millions of dollars, which makes this method too expensive to be feasible.

The Heavy Sniper is the epitome of effectiveness and efficiency

The Heavy Sniper is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online. It can take out most targets in its way with a single shot. For example, this rifle can eliminate a helicopter with two carefully placed shots to the tail rotor. The rifle features a fire rate of 50, which is a massive improvement over the regular sniper (38).

However, there are two downsides to using the Heavy Sniper. It cannot be used as a stealth weapon owing to the lack of a suppressor attachment. It also has a very small magazine size which can store only six rounds at a time.

To make the Heavy Sniper even more powerful in the game, players can upgrade it to its MK 2 variant. However, upgrading weapons to the MK 2 stage has a few pre-requisites of its own:

Bunker

Mobile Operations Center (MOC)

Weapon and Vehicle workshop

However, this involves a hefty investment, and players can simply use the standard Heavy Sniper as it gets the job done as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far