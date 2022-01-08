List of all GTA 5 Ammu-Nation shooting range challenges

GTA 5 fans are very familiar with Ammu-Nation. Most are aware there are only two Ammu-Nations with gun ranges inside. Players can head to these ranges to improve their shooting skills with a number of challenges.

The Ammu-Nation stores with ranges are in Pillbox Hill and Cypress flats. These locations are where the players can take part in the shooting range side-missions.

This article will look at the list of challenges available at the shooting ranges at Ammu-Nation in GTA 5.

GTA 5 players will be rewarded for completing the shooting range challenges

When GTA 5 gamers complete all shooting range challenges in the game with gold medals, they will be rewarded with a 25% discount on everything in the store. With this in mind, players should hold off on buying all of the weapons until they complete these side-challenges.

Hand Guns

A selection of four pistols (Image via GTA)

As part of the first round of challenges, players use a selection of four handguns. The guns and the weapons they were modeled on are shown below.

Pistol - Taurus PT-92

- Taurus PT-92 Combat Pistol - H&K P2000

- H&K P2000 AP Pistol - Colt SCAMP

- Colt SCAMP Pistol .50 - Desert Eagle .50

All challenges are timed. The first challenge is to shoot multiple static targets. The second challenge is when there are multiple free-moving targets. Finally, in the third challenge, GTA 5 players must follow and shoot at a single moving target. Only upon scoring high enough can players move onto the next challenge.

Submachine Guns

Uzi, MP5 and P90 look-alikes (Image via GTA)

The next challenge to complete is with a selection of three submachine guns. In-game and real-life names are given below.

Micro SMG - Uzi 9mm

- Uzi 9mm SMG - MP5

- MP5 Assault SMG - P90

Like the first handgun challenge, the first targets are static but now also flip. The second target challenge sees moving and flipping targets. Keeping track of moving targets with these weapons can be tricky and takes some practice. In the third challenge there are multiple moving signs at different heights.

Assault Rifles

The artillery is getting stronger (Image via GTA)

This Assault Rifle set of challenges are similar to the submachine gun ones before. That there are multiple targets, at first static, then flipping and moving at different heights as the challenges progress.

Assault Rifle - AK-47

- AK-47 Carbine Rifle - AR-15

- AR-15 Advanced Rifle - CTAR-21

The rifles used for this part of the shooting range challenge are listed with their real counterparts above.

Shotguns

Time to blow away the competition (Image via GTA)

The shotgun round is not as easy as players might think. Using the four listed shotguns, GTA 5 players must hit static and moving targets to reach as high of a score as possible within the time limits.

Pump Shotgun - Mossberg 590

- Mossberg 590 Double Barrel Shotgun - Sawed-Off 12 Gauge Double Barrel Shotgun

- Sawed-Off 12 Gauge Double Barrel Shotgun Assault Shotgun - UTAS UTS-15

- UTAS UTS-15 Bullup Shotgun - Kel-Tec KSG

Modeled on the real shotguns listed above, none of these weapons are famed for being particularly accurate. This makes the shotgun challenge one of the most difficult.

Light Machine Guns

Heavier than the name would suggest (Image via GTA)

There are only two weapons in this category for GTA 5 players to use. Their names and real-life inspirations are listed underneath.

MG - PKM, RPD

- PKM, RPD Combat MG - M249 SAW

The recoil on these heavy machine guns makes perfect aim almost impossible. Shooting in controlled bursts is the best way to master this challenge and win gold in all three challenges. The challenges are mostly to hit long distance and moving targets.

Heavy Gun

A weapon for ultimate destruction (Image via GTA)

The Minigun is known as one of the most powerful guns in all of GTA 5. For the three challenges, the players must oblitorate multiple targets as they pop up and disappear all over the range. A multiplier allows GTA 5 players to score high, but keeping a steady aim is not easy.

Railgun (Bonus)

Nothing can stop the Railgun in GTA 5 (Image via GTA)

The Railgun is a bonus weapon in GTA 5 and is available towards the end of the game. This futuristic weapon is the only one with four shooting range challenges. It is by far the most difficult because of the number of moving targets and the long time it takes to reload.

