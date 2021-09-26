What is the most futuristic weapon in GTA Online?

Some time ago, GTA Online added DLCs that included several futuristic and alien-like weapons. At some point in the game, players should own them all for their reasons and merits. They're all worth the high cost.

GTA Online is famed for its weapons load-outs. The fact that developers have continued adding new weapons is simply astounding. Giving two futuristic-style options for comparison is probably the best way to explore this question.

When finding the most futuristic gun in the game, we have to consider what makes it so. For example, does it have laser technology or some other type of gravity propulsion system, perhaps? Is it a rapid-fire weapon, or does it require timely reloads? Then finally, is it the most unstoppable and deadly futuristic weapon.

Exploring GTA Online's most futuristic weapon

The Up'N'Atomizer

While the GTA Online Up-N-Atomizer might at first look like the most futuristic weapon in the game, it is nothing more than a Red Herring. Meaning it is not precisely what it seems.

This weapon is more likely to be alien technology, as is apparent when using it in GTA Online. Unlike the other futuristic weapons, including the Widowmaker and Unholy Hellbinger, this pistol-sized laser gun loses many points first for possibly not being from this planet. If aliens are already here, this tech would not be that "futuristic," even if it may look it.

Secondly, as funny as it can be to flip cars or send other players flying across the map in GTA Online by hitting them with a blast from the Up-N-Atomizer, it has more than one downfall. A single shot weapon with 2 seconds loading time between shots doesn't seem to directly destroy vehicles or kill other players with any real ease, and it is not exactly that deadly. An interesting entry but fails the test of "most futuristic."

The Railgun

By far the most extraordinary and best futuristic weapon in GTA Online, and possibly the whole world, the Railgun sets the standard for futuristic weapons.

Many people may remember the concept of the Railgun as first appearing in the world of Hollywood films. Truthfully, the idea of such a weapon has been around since the beginning of some of the best Science-Fiction writers of the last century or more.

More specifically, though, GTA Online fans might recall a few Arnold Schwarzenegger classics that refer to the weapon! Now that is an endorsement you can trust.

To be sincere, Terminator 1, Terminator 2, and probably the rest of the sequels and prequels have mentioned the Railgun in some capacity.

Also, if GTA and Arnie fans ever saw the other Arnie "classic" the film 'Eraser,' they will surely remember the Railgun. Though unable to stop the Hollywood hero and former Governor of California in his famous movies, some GTA Online players will have seen its power not only in Grand Theft Auto Online but also on the Silver Screen.

Which of these guns is more futuristic?

The Railgun

Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1996 film "Eraser" (Image via Forbes.com)

Undoubtedly, the Railgun wins the day. As fun as the Up-N-Atomizer is, all GTA Online players owe it to themselves to embrace the power of the Railgun.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

