It didn't take too long for the "Where is GTA 6?" army to arrive on Twitter when Rockstar Games dropped the teaser for the upcoming DLC in GTA Online. Many were pleasantly surprised by the publisher speeding things up and dropping this clip out of nowhere on its fanbase.

Judging from the brief but telling teaser, the scale and scope of GTA Online's upcoming update seem far bigger than what even the most optimistic fans had in mind.

GTA Online: Release of major DLC suggests GTA 6 is still in the distance

An update of this scale can be a significant undertaking and require a studio to toil away countless hours polishing each detail. Therefore, it only makes sense for Rockstar to be working on one massive project at a time.

The teaser indicates the presence of a whole new island of sorts that might possibly be away from Los Santos. An update so significant only suggests that this is what Rockstar's focus has been so far and that the next game in the GTA franchise is still a while away.

It takes a massive effort to develop a title as massive as GTA 6, and understandably, the publisher would like to treat it with as much care as possible. Therefore, it makes sense for them not to compromise on quality by juggling so many massive projects at once.

While it isn't unheard of for studios to crank out updates while also working on new titles (Respawn with Apex Legends and Jedi: Fallen Order), it is a precarious position.

Rockstar wouldn't like to put itself in a corner from the get-go, and being a little too cautious with GTA 6 is a good sign as the game will turn out more polished than if it were rushed so early in development.