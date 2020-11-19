Rockstar have been playing the long game for a while now with GTA Online, introducing content updates ever so frequently. The last big update came earlier this year in the form of the Los Santos Summer Special. The update was one of two that Rockstar had planned for GTA Online in 2020.

The other update, planned for later in the year, is not only going to be bigger than the Los Santos Summer Special, but is being billed as the "biggest ever update" in GTA Online history.

Now, Rockstar have finally broken their silence over the details of the upcoming update in a cryptic new teaser that hints at a map expansion, and the introduction of a mysterious new player in Los Santos, who goes by "El Rubio" for now.

GTA Online Winter Update 2020: Rockstar drops map expansion teaser featuring the mysterious "El Rubio"

The brief but intriguing trailer shows someone accessing the "El Rubio Dossier" and going through a bunch of footage from several locations such as a beach and a countryside.

Fans can also spot a HUD on the bottom-left corner of the screen that shows a map of an island. Whether this is the map expansion Rockstar have planned for GTA Online remains to be seen.

A "John Doe" also appeared (in text) in the short teaser. He was last spotted in Los Santos International Airport and is a known associate of "El Rubio". The identities of the "El Rubio" and "John Doe" are no doubt going to be the subject of much speculation over the coming few weeks in GTA Online subreddits and message boards.

The update does not have a confirmed release date yet, but players are expecting the update to drop somewhere around Christmas, keeping in line with the last update's (Diamond Casino Heist) release date.

