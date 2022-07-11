How to buy or refill ammo in GTA 5 and GTA Online

A staggering range of guns is available for purchase and usage in both GTA 5 and GTA Online. While the type of ammunition required by each gun in a player's loadout must be purchased separately, players can pay for a shared supply instead.

However, this is only one of multiple ways to get ammo in GTA 5 and GTA Online. So, for players who are still wondering what are the different ways of refilling their ammo are, this article will dig a bit deeper and explain all the possible options.

Exploring multiple ways of refilling ammo in GTA Online and GTA 5

Interaction menu

The easiest and most convenient method to buy ammunition in Grand Theft Auto 5 or Grand Theft Auto Online is through the interaction menu. Players can access it by holding down the back/select button if they are playing on a Xbox or PlayStation console; PC gamers can hold down the "M" key to display it.

All that's left to do is go to inventory, choose a category of weapons, and scroll down to the option of purchasing ammunition. By enabling players to fully reload with only a few quick clicks, this feature greatly simplifies life for Grand Theft Auto players and speeds up tedious activities like visiting stores.

Ammu-Nation

Some players are willing to sacrifice their comfort for the sake of immersion and thus they go to the most popular gun store in the Grand Theft Auto series, Ammu-Nation. Its main area of expertise is providing players with armor and a variety of weapons, including pistols and a Minigun, in exchange for cash.

Additionally, it sells a wide range of additional weapons, including machetes, RPGs, and ammunition. Ammu-Nation stores in Grand Theft Auto 5 often offer only weak weapons. However, more potent options become available as players advance through the storyline.

Except for the stun gun, grenade launcher, and minigun, the majority of weaponry that is purchased from Ammu-Nation also comes with three extra magazines. To replenish health, vending machines may be found inside of a number of such stores as well.

Surprisingly, there are a number of items in the Ammu-Nation that cannot be purchased; these include alcohol, earplugs, and other accessories.

Merryweather drop

A powerful adversary organization in Grand Theft Auto Online and one of the primary antagonistic groups in Grand Theft Auto 5, Merryweather Security Consulting is a private military firm and security contractor.

Merryweather also provides numerous services to the Grand Theft Auto Online protagonist despite being enemies. Some of these features, while only available in the enhanced edition, are also available under CEO abilities.

One of them is ammo drops, which can be very useful if players' supplies are running low. When they pick up the ammo container that Merryweather drops from a Cuban 800, it will add ammunition to the gun players have equipped. However, players cannot pick it up if they are unarmed or in passive mode. This feature unlocks when players reach rank 12.

