Which is the best criminal career in GTA Online for beginners? (2024)

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of GTA Online features a Career Builder that helps beginners set up their criminal careers. Upon creating a new character, players are rewarded four million dollars and must then choose one out of four criminal career paths to spend it on. These include Gunrunner, Executive, Nightclub Owner, and Biker.

Once a criminal career path is chosen, players must purchase its related properties, vehicles, and weapons before entering the game. While each option has pros and cons, some are better suited for newcomers than others. For those requiring assistance, here is the best criminal career in GTA Online for beginners in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online guide: What is the best criminal career for beginners in 2024?

As stated, the Career Builder gives $4,000,000 to spend on a criminal career path to beginners. You must spend this amount on a career path and its related properties, vehicles, and weapons before entering the multiplayer. Out of the four options, Biker is arguably the best choice in 2024.

In terms of properties, this career path requires purchasing a Biker Clubhouse and an MC Business, that is, a Cocaine Lockup, Weed Farm, Counterfeit Cash Factory, or Document Forgery Office. Although there is complete freedom of choice, buying the Great Chaparral Clubhouse and a Cocaine Lockup can be quite helpful.

This is because the said Clubhouse is rather cheap and at a decent location, and Cocaine Lockups have the highest profit per hour out of all MC Businesses in GTA Online, which can be increased by installing upgrades. MC Business resupply and sell missions are also pretty straightforward and shouldn't trouble beginners in Invite Only sessions.

Additionally, if you own the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the Great Chaparral Clubhouse and the Grand Senora Desert Counterfeit Cash Factory are free.

As far as vehicles are concerned, the GTA Online Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a pretty great choice, especially for beginners. It costs $698,250, which is relatively cheap, and has a decent top speed.

That said, Armored Kuruma's best assets are its bullet-resistant windows. Needless to say, this will protect you from enemy bullets to a great extent, which is especially beneficial during missions.

It isn't known if the Karin Kuruma (Armored) will return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Nevertheless, Rockstar should consider bringing back this popular car instead of futuristic vehicles, as they are one of the things that GTA 6 should avoid.

Since the Career Builder feature is only available in Current-Gen versions of the game, those on Last-Gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One don't get any help. However, GTA Online beginners on Last-Gen should consider completing The First Dose missions before anything else.

These missions help earn a decent amount of money and also acquire the Acid Lab business for a lot cheaper than most businesses in GTA Online. It is also quite profitable and straightforward to operate.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to add Career Builder on Last-Gen? Yes No 0 votes