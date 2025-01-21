5 reasons to get Armored Kuruma in GTA Online in 2025

The Karin Armored Kuruma debuted in GTA Online back in March 2015. For context, Grand Theft Auto 5 wasn't even available on PC at the time (would release on the platform the following month). However, some of the vehicle's attributes have kept it useful, and popular among players even today. In fact, this is somewhat of a must-have, especially for beginners.

In short, this car is worth getting in the game, but for those wanting to learn a bit more, here are five reasons to get an Armored Kuruma in GTA Online in 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Very affordable price and 4 more reasons to get a Karin Armored Kuruma in GTA Online in 2025

1) JDM-inspired design

Trending

Armored Karin Kuruma in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has added numerous vehicles in GTA Online over the years whose design seems to be inspired by Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars, and they are quite popular among players.

The Armored Karin Kuruma also looks to be a part of that category, as its build seems to be an amalgamation of two real-life cars, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and the 2015 Subaru WRX STi. This provides the vehicle with a simple yet sleek design, which can be a neat addition.

2) Bullet-resistant windows

Armored Karin Kuruma's bullet-resistant windows are its best assets. In fact, they are almost entirely bulletproof. While there are angles at which bullets can penetrate through, they are difficult to hit and should keep the car's inhabitants safe from players and enemy NPCs.

This quality renders the Armored Kuruma a great choice for missions, particularly the prep work/setup missions of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies, and the FIB Files.

3) Can accommodate four players

Promotional image for the Armored Karin Kuruma (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since GTA Online is a multiplayer, many of its jobs can be played by up to four players. Armored Kuruma's ability to accommodate four inhabitants makes it a great fit for those who like playing missions in a squad, as the entire group can travel together in it.

The bullet-resistant windows will keep everyone inside safe from griefers in Public sessions or from attacking NPCs. Outside of missions, the ability to fit in four players can also be used by a squad to free-roam together across Los Santos and Blaine County.

4) Very affordable price

Armored Kuruma's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another great aspect about the Armored Kuruma is its price. Many armored vehicles in GTA Online cost millions, but not this one. It has a base price of only $698,250 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Furthermore, those who complete the Fleeca Job can buy it for just $525,000.

This price makes the car a fine choice for beginners, as they are generally low on cash. They can purchase the car after a couple of runs of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, a heist that has no prerequisites and pays $500,000 post each completion.

5) Affordable to upgrade

There are not a lot of visual customizations for the Armored Kuruma. Bumpers, exhausts, spoilers, and skirts are a few options in this category. Rest are performance upgrades concerning the engine, breaks, suspension, transmissions, and Turbo Tuning.

However, this means one can completely upgrade it at an affordable rate. Getting all of the most expensive options should cost well under $300,000; which is relatively cheap in the context of GTA Online.

That said, it is best to focus on performance-based upgrades with the Armored Kuruma, as visual modifications don't really do much for this car.

Also check: 5 reasons to own a Weaponized Ignus in GTA Online in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback