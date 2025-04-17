GTA Online: Best Weed Farm location (2025)

Picking the best Weed Farm location in GTA Online is crucial for ensuring a smooth and efficient operation of the business. Though not the most profitable, it can contribute significantly towards padding one's Maze Bank account over time. There are a total of four Weed Farm locations across Los Santos and Blaine County, ranging between $715,000 and $1,358,500.
For those interested, we will take a look at the best GTA Online Weed Farm location, how to buy it, the price, and a few other things to know about it in this article.
Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
Best Weed Farm location in GTA Online: All you need to know (2025)
As mentioned earlier, there are four Weed Farms across Los Santos and Blaine County. Here are all GTA Online Weed Farms and their respective prices:
- San Chianski Mountain Range Weed Farm - $715,000
- Mount Chiliad Weed Farm - $805,200
- Elysian Island Weed Farm - $1,072,500
- Downtown Vinewood Weed Farm - $1,358,500
Out of them all, Downtown Vinewood seems to be the best Weed Farm location in GTA Online. Yes, it is the most expensive, but that isn't why we are selecting this to be the best pick for a Weed Farm location.
The Downtown Vinewood Weed Farm is almost in the center of the map, which helps with the travel time in Sell Missions. Additionally, it is next to the freeway, so you get easy access to a road that basically cuts through the map's length from top to bottom.
Weed Farm Sell Missions (and even missions in other GTA Online MC Businesses) are timed, and the sale vehicles are often not that fast. The Downtown Vinewood Weed Farm's strategic location, hence, proves to be a significant advantage in that regard.
Best Weed Farm location in GTA Online: How to buy
You must get an MC Clubhouse before buying the best Weed Farm location in GTA Online. This property can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There is a plethora of Clubhouses to choose from, you can choose whichever suits your budget the best.
Location isn't too big of a concern with MC Clubhouses, as they don't have much use. Once purchased, head inside and access the laptop. MC Business properties, like Weed Farms, can be bought from there.
As part of the April 17, 2025, GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games has discounted all Clubhouses by 30% and Weed Farms by 50%. Thus, purchasing one right now would be a prudent decision.
Do note that this offer lasts only through April 23, 2025.
The currently active weekly update (aka the GTA Online 420 update) has also tripled the Weed Farm business payout through April 23. Thus, while it is fairly profitable on usual days, the current situation is great for making the most out of this business.
