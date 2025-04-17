GTA Online: Best Weed Farm location (2025)

Picking the best Weed Farm location in GTA Online is crucial for ensuring a smooth and efficient operation of the business. Though not the most profitable, it can contribute significantly towards padding one's Maze Bank account over time. There are a total of four Weed Farm locations across Los Santos and Blaine County, ranging between $715,000 and $1,358,500.

Ad

For those interested, we will take a look at the best GTA Online Weed Farm location, how to buy it, the price, and a few other things to know about it in this article.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Best Weed Farm location in GTA Online: All you need to know (2025)

Best Weed Farm location: Inside a GTA Online Weed Farm (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned earlier, there are four Weed Farms across Los Santos and Blaine County. Here are all GTA Online Weed Farms and their respective prices:

Ad

Trending

San Chianski Mountain Range Weed Farm - $715,000

- $715,000 Mount Chiliad Weed Farm - $805,200

- $805,200 Elysian Island Weed Farm - $1,072,500

- $1,072,500 Downtown Vinewood Weed Farm - $1,358,500

Out of them all, Downtown Vinewood seems to be the best Weed Farm location in GTA Online. Yes, it is the most expensive, but that isn't why we are selecting this to be the best pick for a Weed Farm location.

The Downtown Vinewood Weed Farm is almost in the center of the map, which helps with the travel time in Sell Missions. Additionally, it is next to the freeway, so you get easy access to a road that basically cuts through the map's length from top to bottom.

Ad

Weed Farm Sell Missions (and even missions in other GTA Online MC Businesses) are timed, and the sale vehicles are often not that fast. The Downtown Vinewood Weed Farm's strategic location, hence, proves to be a significant advantage in that regard.

Best Weed Farm location in GTA Online: How to buy

Best Weed Farm location: All properties (Image via Rockstar Games)

You must get an MC Clubhouse before buying the best Weed Farm location in GTA Online. This property can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There is a plethora of Clubhouses to choose from, you can choose whichever suits your budget the best.

Ad

Location isn't too big of a concern with MC Clubhouses, as they don't have much use. Once purchased, head inside and access the laptop. MC Business properties, like Weed Farms, can be bought from there.

As part of the April 17, 2025, GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games has discounted all Clubhouses by 30% and Weed Farms by 50%. Thus, purchasing one right now would be a prudent decision.

Do note that this offer lasts only through April 23, 2025.

Ad

The currently active weekly update (aka the GTA Online 420 update) has also tripled the Weed Farm business payout through April 23. Thus, while it is fairly profitable on usual days, the current situation is great for making the most out of this business.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More