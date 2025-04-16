GTA 6 release in mid-November rumor, explored

GTA 6 has been a trending topic in the gaming community despite its developer, Rockstar Games, keeping it shrouded in secrecy. So far, there has only been a trailer, and a Fall 2025 release window confirmation from Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive. An exact release date or even month remains to be announced, but a recent rumor suggests that it might release in mid-November.

Rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 are quite common on social media, but this one looks a bit interesting. So, let's take a closer look at the GTA 6 release in mid-November rumor.

Note - This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 release in mid-November rumor: All you need to know

On April 11, 2025, X user @DetectiveSeeds, who was apparently correct about an Elder Scrolls Oblivion remake, posted Grand Theft Auto 6's official artwork with the caption "Remember remember the middle of November." Although the post doesn't outright state the middle of November as the potential GTA 6 release month, it does seem to be hinting at that.

Additionally, November comes under Fall 2025, the title's official release window. For those wondering, the period of Fall generally covers the latter half of September, and spans across October as well as November.

Furthermore, late October or November, in fact mid-November, as seemingly suggested by @DetectiveSeeds, does look like the best candidate or a more narrowed down release window for Grand Theft Auto 6. That is because Borderlands 4, another big title under Take-Two Interactive's sprawling umbrella will be releasing on September 23, 2025.

The company would likely want to have at least this much of a gap between them to avoid having one potentially affect the sales of the other. A similar gap might also be observed between Mafia: The Old Country (yet another Take-Two title) and Borderlands 4. The former's potential release date of August 8, 2025, allegedly got leaked recently.

Taking these things into account, the mid-November suggestion actually does look like a good candidate for a narrowed down GTA 6 release window. That said, readers are still advised to take this with a grain of salt as all of it just rumors and speculation at this point.

Nevertheless, since the period is not too far away, we should get more information in the near future. Rockstar is expected to drop marketing materials, such as more trailers and screenshots in the coming months.

@DetectiveSeeds suggests end of May as a possible release window for GTA 6 trailer 2 (Image via X)

Interestingly, @DetectiveSeeds also suggested that GTA 6 trailer 2 could arrive at the end of May.

