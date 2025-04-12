Mafia The Old Country's recent leak gives GTA 6 fans hope amid delay concerns

The GTA 6 release date is supposed to arrive sometime later this year. This title, along with Mafia: The Old Country, is among the big upcoming releases under Take-Two Interactive's umbrella. The former is targeting a Fall 2025 launch, while the latter is looking for a summer release. However, a recent leak suggests that the new Mafia installment might hit store shelves on August 8, 2025.

Interestingly, the lack of a proper GTA 6 release date has quite a few in the fanbase concerned that it might get delayed. Although nothing new has been revealed about Rockstar Games' upcoming open-world title, some are taking the leaked potential Mafia: The Old Country release date as a positive sign.

Note: This article is based on a leak and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fans seem optimistic about GTA 6's release following Mafia: The Old Country's leaked potential release date

According to @videotechuk_, a prominent Grand Theft Auto community member on X, a Spanish Steam page variant of Mafia The Old Country supposedly mentioned August 8, 2025, as the title's release date.

They even provided a screenshot of the said page in their post, but the leaked potential release date seems to have been omitted from it as of this writing. Nothing about the GTA 6 release date was mentioned on that page, but some fans are taking the supposed early August release for the Mafia installment as a positive sign.

This is likely because the leaked date would put Mafia The Old Country around a month and a half before Borderlands 4, another big Take-Two title that's scheduled to release on September 23, 2025. The GTA 6 release date could then potentially arrive in late October or November to maintain a similar gap and avoid any clashes. This would also sit in line with Rockstar Games' currently targeted official release window of Fall 2025.

Grand Theft Auto fans react to Mafia The Old Country's leaked potential release date (Images via X)

That said, readers should note that Hangar 13 has yet to confirm Mafia: The Old Country's official release date. So, all leaked information should be taken with a grain of salt.

There is no official information about an exact GTA 6 release date either, but given its planned Fall 2025 release window, such details can be expected in the coming months.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More