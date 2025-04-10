"WHERE IS GTA 6 TRAILER 2": Rockstar's silence adds fuel to fans' frustration

The wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 now seems to be never-ending with Rockstar Games' continued silence on its upcoming release. For those wondering just how long it has been since the first trailer, 16 months have passed and there's hasn't been any hint about when the next may arrive. Needless to say, fans have grown impatient with each passing day.

Ad

They haven't been shy in giving Rockstar a piece of their mind either, as most social media posts from the developer have comments primarily about Grand Theft Auto 6. The case wasn't any different with the developer's April 10, 2025 X post, which was about the latest GTA Online weekly update. One fan, @FinBogasson11, commented:

"WHERE IS GTA 6 TRAILER 2!!???!!?????"

Fan expresses frustration over no GTA 6 trailer 2 (Image via X/@FinBogasson11 || @RockstarGames)

X user @AshitabaFuture commented that only Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer would engage them.

Ad

Trending

"Only trailer 2 can engage me."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, @iyad4PF, stated that don't care about the GTA Online weekly update, and that they only want Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2.

"We don’t care we want trailer 2."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, X user @CJAYZZZZZZZZ urged Rockstar Games to at least release GTA 6 screenshots.

"Can yall just give us a screenshot of gta 6? Anything."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rockstar released a bunch of screenshots between Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2's first two trailers. Many expected that trend to be continued with GTA 6, but nothing has been shared since the first trailer in well over a year.

Fans are, naturally, desperate for not just GTA 6 trailer 2, but for any sort of news about the upcoming title.

Fans express disappointment over Rockstar not talking about GTA 6 (Images via X)

It is worth noting that GTA Online Original Heists payouts have been increased temporarily with the latest weekly update. This should make for an entertaining next seven days in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, but most of the fans seem to care only about the series' next entry.

Ad

Fans express disappointment as Rockstar posts about GTA Online instead of GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 seems to be as anticipated as the game itself at this point. Countless theories and over a year of waiting has still amounted to nothing, which has been frustrating for fans.

However, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) CEO, Strauss Zelnick, did state in a recent interview that the company prefers marketing relatively close to a title's release window.

Ad

Check out: GTA 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently targeting a Fall 2025 launch, things like GTA 6 trailer 2 or other forms of marketing might not be too far from now, but that remains to be seen. Until then, fans will have to keep themselves engaged with heists, businesses, and weekly update bonuses such as those on GTA Online Pizza Delivery missions through April 16. Karin Previon will also be available as the Podium Vehicle in the game until that date.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More