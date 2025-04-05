"No way the simpsons predicted GTA 6": Internet reacts to GTA 6 trailer screenshots recreation

Rockstar Games' prolonged silence on GTA 6 has been very disappointing for Grand Theft Auto fans. Many fans expected to see a second trailer, or at least a couple of screenshots by now. Since none of that has happened so far, fans seem to have taken over the job of keeping the hype alive. X user @GTASixJoker uploaded three screenshots (unofficial) from the upcoming title's first trailer in the iconic Simpsons art style, joking about the TV show having predicted Grand Theft Auto 6:

"No way the simpsons predicted GTA 6"

Over the years, The Simpsons TV show has correctly predicted or hinted at many real-world events in its episodes, albeit seemingly unintentionally. It isn't known if @GTASixJoker is the actual source of these screenshots, but their post got a fair bit of attention.

One fan, @ronflexrondou, looked to be quite impressed by these renditions.

Meanwhile, X user @Mobomike questioned why Lucia, Grand Theft Auto 6's protagonist, was blonde in one of the screenshots.

Other X users seemed less impressed and suggested that these were just AI-generated images.

Internet reacts to GTA 6 trailer screenshots in The Simpsons art style 1/2 (Images via X)

Nevertheless, another X user, @StriX960, found the screenshots interesting despite them likely being AI/fan-made.

Internet reacts to Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer screenshots in The Simpsons art style 2/2 (Image via X)

More than a year has passed since Rockstar Games showcased anything from GTA 6. That said, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, explained in a recent interview why the upcoming title has not been marketed much yet.

Take-Two CEO's recent interview seemingly explains the absence of GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, and other forms of marketing

Strauss Zelnick appeared on Bloomberg's Wall Street Week show and was asked about the secrecy around the GTA 6 release date. He stated that they have found marketing relatively close to a title's release window to be a better thing to do. This seems to be why we haven't got a second trailer or screenshots for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Check out: GTA 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO

The game's planned release window is Fall 2025, which is still some months away. So, it looks like fans might just have to wait a little more to get new details about the highly anticipated title, but the fact that it will be out in less than a year is quite exciting nonetheless.

GTA 6 will be the first new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series since 2013. While it has been announced only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles so far, a PC port is expected to come out eventually. Some also hope to see GTA 6 for the Nintendo Switch 2, although that seems less likley at the moment.

