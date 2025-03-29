Take Two’s CEO makes feelings clear on GTA 6 release date anticipation

Due to the lack of information from Rockstar Games, some Grand Theft Auto fans are worried about the GTA 6 release date getting delayed. While a clear date has not been announced yet, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, did reveal Fall 2025 as its planned release window. Still, the fact that nothing new has been showcased since the first trailer in December 2023 is cause for concern for some in the fanbase.

However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's recent statement about their marketing strategy should calm those worried. Zelnick recently appeared on the show, Wall Street Week, where he revealed that they prefer providing marketing materials relatively close to the release window, which explains the lack of information on GTA 6 so far.

Take Two CEO's statement suggests marketing may not start too long before the GTA 6 release date

As mentioned, the lack of information on Grand Theft Auto 6 for over a year has fans concerned about a possible delay in its release. But we now seem to have an idea why Rockstar may not have dropped its second trailer, screenshots, or other forms of marketing.

Here's what Strauss Zelnick said during his interview with David Westin on Wall Street Week when asked why there is so much secrecy around the title:

"We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement, and we do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance, and we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation"

The official GTA 6 release window, as revealed by Take-Two Interactive during its May 2024 earnings call, is Fall 2025. This period generally kicks off around late September and spans through November. It is worth noting that since Borderlands 4 (another Take-Two title) will release on September 23, it is unlikely for Grand Theft Auto 6 to come out in the same month to avoid a clash.

Check out: GTA 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO

Late October or November, as a result, appears as a more probable window, which is around six-seven months away from now. If that happens to be the case, the upcoming title's marketing campaign could begin in the next few months, possibly with GTA 6 trailer 2. It might also reveal its exact release date, but that remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, those concerned about a possible delay should feel a little better now, as the absence of new trailers and communication from Rockstar doesn't necessarily mean that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be pushed back.

