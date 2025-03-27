NaturalVision Evolved announced for GTA 5 Enhanced PC, features ray tracing and more

NaturalVision Evolved, one of the best visual enhancement mods for GTA 5 Legacy PC, will be coming soon to GTA 5 Enhanced PC. Rockstar Games recently released this new port of its 2013 title on the platform with some graphical improvements, including ray tracing features. Fans appeared to be impressed with the effects, but based on the upcoming mod's teaser screenshots, the game could look even better with it installed.

NaturalVision Evolved's creator, Razed Mods, has not yet provided an exact release date for its GTA 5 Enhanced version. However, it did announce on its official Discord server that it will be out in the spring of this year, meaning it shouldn't be too far away from now.

NaturalVision Evolved mod for GTA 5 Enhanced PC to release during spring 2025

A screenshot of the NaturalVision Evolved mod for GTA 5 Enhanced PC (Image via Razed Mods)

The default version of Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC features ray tracing options like global illumination, ambient occlusion, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced reflections. This has helped it look better than GTA 5 Legacy (the title's original PC port).

Check out: GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy

Interestingly, it looks like the upcoming NaturalVision Evolved mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced will also feature ray traced global illumination, among other currently undisclosed features. This was shared by X user @RDRRemastered, whose post was retweeted by Razed (@Word on X):

Some of the shared screenshots suggest that this could make the game's lighting effects even more realistic and impressive.

Razed also revealed on its official Discord server – Grove Street Families – that each weather type is being "reworked in numerous ways." While this sounds exciting, the NaturalVision Evolved mod creator stated that this is why the mod is taking some time.

Another screenshot of the upcoming NaturalVision Evolved mod for GTA 5 Enhanced PC (Image via Razed Mods)

That said, with its current release window set for spring 2025, the mod should be out sooner than later. More information and details are expected as we approach its eventual release.

However, it appears a powerful PC will be required to run the game smoothly with this mod installed, since default GTA 5 Enhanced PC system requirements themselves are quite demanding.

Nevertheless, NaturalVision Evolved is also available for GTA 5 Legacy on PC, so those whose systems do not meet Enhanced's requirements can try running the Legacy version instead.

