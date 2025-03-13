Whether GTA 5 Enhanced can be played with Legacy players or not has been speculated by some members of the Grand Theft Auto community. For those unaware, Enhanced is this title's new PC port with some additional features and improvements, whereas Legacy is its original port for this platform, which came out all the way back in April 2015.

Given that both of them are PC versions of the same game, one would expect an element of crossplay between the two. Unfortunately, that is not the case and let us take a look at it in more detail.

Can GTA 5 Enhanced be played with Legacy players? Sadly, no.

GTA 5 Enhanced was released on March 4, 2025, and it is free for GTA 5 Legacy owners on Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher. Rockstar had announced its arrival a couple of weeks earlier, and revealed all of its additional features via a Newswire post.

It was also mentioned in that post that GTA Online (Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode) Legacy users would not be able play in sessions together with GTA Online Enhanced users.

Can GTA 5 Enhanced be played with Legacy players? Here is Rockstar's answer. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Thus, in short, the answer to whether GTA 5 Enhanced can be played with Legacy players is no. They are separate, and although they will be supported by Rockstar Games moving forward, there is no element of crossplay between them as of now.

The Enhanced version has some additional GTA Online features, such as five exclusive cars, HSW Performance Upgrades, ambient animals, and more. Players can migrate their Legacy profile to it with a few simple steps, and pick up right where they left off in the original port.

That said, it must be noted that progress on the Legacy and the migrated Enhanced version profiles will be separate from then onwards.

As mentioned earlier, the Enhanced version is free for those who owned Legacy on PC prior to its launch, but before upgrading, one should take a look at the GTA 5 Enhanced system requirements.

Can GTA 5 Enhanced be played with Legacy players: Final verdict

No, GTA 5 Enhanced cannot be played with Legacy players. Both versions are separate and share no element of crossplay between their multiplayer modes.

