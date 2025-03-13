GTA 5 Online St. Patrick’s Day update 2025: All you need to know

Rockstar Games has released the GTA 5 Online St. Patrick’s Day update 2025 today, March 13, 2025. St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday that honors the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick. Rockstar Games never shies away from celebrating such important holidays and events in Los Santos, and this time is no different. From extra payout on certain activities to rare free collectibles, there is plenty to enjoy in the St. Patrick’s Day update of GTA 5 Online.

This article shares everything players should know about the update and its related bonuses.

GTA 5 Online St. Patrick’s Day update 2025: Everything to know

The GTA Online St. Patrick’s Day update comes once every year, making it a bit of a special weekly event compared to normal ones. Here are some of the things featured in this year’s content update, released earlier today, March 13, 2025:

1) GTA 5 Online St. Patrick’s Day update 2025: Free gifts and special game modes

A promotional picture of the St. Patrick's Day update's featured adversary mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has made the St. Patrick’s Day update special this year by bringing back the Power Play adversary mode. This game mode allows players to go up against each other in teams. While it’s a bit similar to the normal Team Deathmatch, the availability of these six different power-ups makes this mode stand out:

Dark

Flipped

Raging

Doped

Zoned

Beasted

There are six maps, each offering a different gameplay experience to participants.

Furthermore, Rockstar is giving away a special vehicle that can be claimed in the game this week — the Vysser Neo (w/Liberty City plate). Players just need to complete the Podium Robbery Salvage Yard missions.

Moreover, here are the two collectibles that the developers are giving for free to players for logging in to the game anytime this week:

Blarneys Stout Tee

Blarneys Festive Beer Hat

Furthermore, players can also claim a free Buckingham Tee and $100,000 by completing five Arms Trafficking missions.

2) GTA 5 Online St. Patrick’s Day update 2025: Other bonuses and discounts to check out

The GTA St. Patrick’s Day update this year offers players the following bonuses, which can be claimed till March 19, 2025:

2x cash and RP on Arms Trafficking and Junk Energy Skydives

3x cash and RP on the new Community Series jobs

Moreover, here are all of the things available at discounted prices for the next couple of days:

20% off:

30% off:

Maxwell Vagrant

Överflöd Entity XXR

Vapid Dominator GTT

Declasse Weaponised Tampa

Principe Lectro

40% off:

Mammoth Mogul

LF-22 Starling

Buckingham Akula

Buckingham Alpha Z-1

FH-1 Hunter

Compact EMP Launcher (Plus benefits)

50% off:

Heavy Rifle – Gun Van

The St. Patrick’s Day update is now available on PC (both Enhanced and Legacy versions), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

