Rockstar reportedly disabled a feature in GTA 5 Enhanced for some time

Rockstar Games recently released GTA 5 Enhanced on PC. What makes this new version different from the title's original PC port, now known as GTA 5 Legacy, is the presence of a few notable technical enhancements, as well as a couple of new gameplay-related features. The developer has reportedly disabled an option in one of its features for some time.

Reputed Rockstar Games insider and data miner, Tez2, has stated that YouTube uploads for the Rockstar Editor have been disabled temporarily in GTA 5 Enhanced. Tez2 is known for often coming up with correct information related to Rockstar titles, particularly the GTA series, which is why their claims are worth considering.

Note: This article is based on a leak and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Rockstar Games has reportedly disabled a Rockstar Editor feature temporarily in GTA 5 Enhanced

Rockstar insider's tweet in question (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

As can be seen in post above, Tez2 suggests Rockstar Games has temporarily disabled YouTube uploads for the Rockstar Editor in GTA 5 Enhanced.

What is GTA 5 Enhanced || What is GTA 5 Legacy

For those unaware, the Rockstar Editor is an in-game tool that can be used to record, edit, and then share footage from the title's story mode, as well as its multiplayer (GTA Online).

The Rockstar Editor can be accessed from the game's pause menu, and saved clips can be uploaded directly to YouTube from its Video Gallery section. However, Tez2 claims this option has been disabled in GTA 5 Enhanced for some time.

The insider hasn't shared exactly why this could have been done, but given that the Enhanced edition is quite new on PC, it might be due to a bug or some other issue related to the tool.

Rockstar may come out with an official statement or patch notes regarding this reported decision, but that remains to be seen. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the only issue with this new PC port, as some players have apparently been facing problems with account migration. Additionally, GTA Online Text Chat is reportedly not supported in Enhanced edition on PC.

