Is Western Powersurge worth getting in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

The Western Powersurge in GTA 5 Online has come back into the limelight with the latest weekly update. It is a one-seater electric motorcycle that debuted in 2022 with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Rockstar Games is currently offering players to get the motorcycle for free as the Podium Vehicle. Despite this, one may wonder if it’s even worth getting in 2025.

Simply put, yes, the Western Powersurge is still worth getting in GTA 5 Online for its unmatched performance and exotic design. This article further shares everything players must know about the vehicle before getting it.

Note: The article is based on the writer's analysis and opinion on the vehicle.

Western Powersurge in GTA 5 Online: Design

The GTA 5 Online’s Western Powersurge is seemingly inspired by the real-life 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire. The overall design of the motorcycle is quite simple yet modern. Let’s quickly take a look at its visual characteristics:

Black-coloured plastic-build front mudguard on the fork legs

Rectangular turn signals

Housing rectangle-shaped turn signals

Small fairing with a plastic panel of black color

A circular headlight

Large mirrors on the handlebars

A rectangle-shaped display on the center of the upper plate

Black colored plastic frame on the main body

Manufacturer badge on the upper painted frontal fairing

Enclosed engine bay by the lower fairing

A fuel tank on the top with a plastic black-coloured strip

A small fairing on the rear

A single main rear-light

A cylindrical oil tank

Footpegs on the black frames

A shift lever on the right-hand side

A black triangle-shaped swing arm connecting the rear wheel

A single suspension spring/shock

A long protector on the left chain drive

A black-coloured plastic rear mudguard bearing a C-shaped frame and a single brake light

Rectangular turn signals on the rear

A license plate holder

All of this makes the Powersurge stand out from other typical motorcycles in GTA 5 Online.

Western Powersurge in GTA 5 Online: Performance

In terms of performance, the Western Powersurge runs on a large battery cell with a single-speed transmission. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:55.371, making it one of the quickest motorcycles in the entire game.

Moreover, the Powersurge also features a hard suspension system, allowing players to experience an unparalleled steering response. It is also considered a great choice for winning certain races in the game.

Final verdict

If players are looking for a fast two-wheeler and don’t mind a single transmission, they should definitely consider getting the Powersurge.

