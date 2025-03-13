A brand new GTA Online weekly update event is now live, giving a big reason to try some of the new missions that Rockstar Games recently added. Till March 19, 2025, Arms Trafficking Missions are giving everyone 2x cash and RP, allowing players to earn a good amount of money this week. Moreover, adrenaline junkies can earn double bonuses, too, by participating in Junk Energy Skydive events.
Rockstar has also added a new set of Community Series jobs, giving gamers triple rewards throughout the week. There are also some freebies to collect, along with up to 50% discount to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the latest GTA Online weekly update.
This GTA Online weekly update is all about claiming various bonuses (March 13-19, 2025)
Free rewards (log-in):
- Blarneys Stout Tee
- Blarneys Festive Beer Hat (PC Enhanced, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S)
3x cash and RP:
- New Community Series Jobs
2x cash and RP:
- Arms Trafficking Missions (Oscar Guzman Flies Again)
- Junk Energy Skydives
FIB Priority File:
Players can enjoy the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online St. Patrick update bonuses till March 19, 2025.
Every car and vehicle featured in the new GTA Online weekly update today (March 13-19, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Progen Tyrus
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Dewbauchee JB 700
- Ocelot Swinger
- Vapid Contender
Luxury Autos Showroom:
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
- Western Powersurge
LSCM Prize Ride:
- Truffade Adder
Premium Test Ride:
Test Track Vehicles this week:
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Vapid Retinue
- Överflöd Imorgon
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Toundra Panthere (The Duggan Robbery)
- Vysser Neo (The Podium Robbery) – Claimable
- Karin Everon (The McTony Robbery)
The LS Tags are still available to collect, allowing players to earn additional cash and RP by doing so.
All discounts and items on sale in the new GTA Online weekly update (March 13-19, 2025)
Free:
- El Strickler Military Rifle (Plus benefits)
50% off:
- Heavy Rifle (Gun Van)
40% off:
- Compact EMP Launcher (Plus Benefits)
- FH-1 Hunter
- Buckingham Akula
- Buckingham Alpha Z-1
- LF-22 Starling
- Mammoth Mogul
30% off:
- Principe Lectro
- Declasse Weaponised Tampa
- Vapid Dominator GTT
- Överflöd Entity XXR
- Maxwell Vagrant
20% off:
The Invetero Coquette D5 is still purchasable from Legendary Motorsport.
